Modern vehicles, with all their bells and whistles, can be a chore to figure out at times. Last week, for example, in all the rain I got my 2019 Ford Ranger stuck in the side yard. It wasn’t really stuck, but just spinning in a slick spot, and not going anywhere forward nor backwards.

The truck has one of those built in traction control monitors and when the wheels start to spin it brakes and reduces the engine power. The result is it just kind of sits there and spins. And spins. And spins. I figured that system could be turned off, but couldn’t figure out how to do so.

Plus, I didn’t want to take my chances and actually sink the thing, and it was dark that evening as well, so I figured I would get my chain and wait for morning when, I told my wife, someone would drive by and stop. Delinda Bradford did, and in no time I was out of the yard and on my way to the office.

Over the weekend I pulled out the trusty owner’s manuel and started looking for the cause of my dilemma. I knew what the truck was doing, but needed to find out what it is called that the truck was doing in order to get instructions on how to turn it off. Sure enough the book reads exactly like what I had experienced.

“The traction control system helps avoid drive wheel spin and loss of traction. If your vehicle begins to slide, the system applies the brakes to individual wheels and, when needed, reduces engine power at the same time...If your vehicle is stuck in mud or snow, switching traction control off may be benefical as this allows the wheels to spin.”

I suppose I should have pulled the book out instead of waiting on Delinda, but live and learn. I do know how to turn it off now. Push of a button and it is done.

I wish the traction control system was off and needed to be turned on rather than on and having to be turned off every time I crank the truck because I live on a dirt road that sees lots of spinning when it is raining. That isn’t the case though.

Same goes with the automatic engine shut off when the truck comes to a stop. Drives me crazy, and that has to be turned off every time the truck is cranked too.

I’ve got a 1987 Saab 900 Turbo convertible that is currently out of commission, but before it got completely out of commission it would do the same thing. But it wasn’t because it had auto shut off. It would just shut off at random locations for no apparent reason. And, it especially liked to do so in heavy traffic.

Once I was driving down Lakeland Drive in Jackson, back when they were doing some widening work on that roadway, and the traffic was heavy, and stop and go, and, yes, the Saab stopped and wouldn’t go. I jumped out and began trying to push it out of traffic into the turn lane and looked back to see a nice lady in a pink wind suit, with matching pink hat, helping me push the car out of the road. We pushed it up and over a lane to the point I could jump in, pop the clutch, to start it on an incline. I was afraid to stop, so I just yelled thank you to the lady and waved as she walked back to her van.

So, as you can see, that automatic shut off business makes me a bit antsy.

I’m also not crazy about the “Lane Keeping System.” It is designed to help one keep their vehicle on the road. Sounds like a great idea, but for me it seems like it yanks the steering a little to hard when drifting off the road, especially around curves. Fortunately that one can be turned off, and has been turned off, on my Ranger.

I did find the entry in the manuel on this particular “driving aid” interesting. “WARNING,” it reads, “You are responsible for controlling your vehicle at all times. The system is designed to be an aid and does not relieve you of your responsibility to drive with due care and attention. Failure to follow this instruction could result in the loss of control of your vehicle, personal injury or death.”

Well, I’ll be darn! Really?!