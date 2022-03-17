Boy, when spring sprang it sprung fast. Last week we still had everything wrapped up and guarded from freezing temperatures and then Monday morning on the way to the office it looked like the yards, and woodlands, had burst into a colorful array of whites, pinks, purples, and yellows overnight. It is a welcome site.

Goodbye gloomy dark days, hello blue sky and tilled earth. The taste of vine ripened tomatoes is just around the corner.

The first day of spring 2022 was beautiful. A bit breezy at times, but perfect for barbecuing on the grill and dining alfresco on the kitchen porch where the house blocked the breeze a bit. Then, of course, the weather folks started warning of severe storms, wind, rain, and hail on Tuesday. Give and take, I suppose.

Our plum trees are just about in full bloom and the pear tree buds are beginning to burst open too. The berry vines that have taken control of an old antique stalk cutter in the front yard were buzzing with bees on Sunday afternoon, and our mouths were watering at the thought of freshly baked pies with ice cream.

A row of rose bushes is thick and flush with dark new red/green foliage, and peonies, and daylilies, and bearded iris, as well as a host of other ancient plants planted in the yard years ago by my grandmother and those before her are poking their heads out of the soil and saying hello to the sunshine.

I noticed over the weekend that our azaleas that had started blooming out a bit early several weeks back had lost most of those bright purple blossoms to the freeze, but plenty of fresh new buds are ready to burst to life any day now.

And then there is the dogwood. Dogwood seems to appear out of nowhere with its brilliant white dress attire. Years ago we lived in the hills of north central Mississippi in Carrollton and those woods were the most proliferant growing ground for dogwood. Every year about this time they would begin to put on their show and it would be the talk of the town for weeks to come.

All of this natural showiness has my hankering for the garden hankering a bit harder this week. Wife, Danny, while swinging in the porch swing on Sunday afternoon, quipped that perhaps we — I think her actual word was “you” — should go ahead and take down the rest of the old smokehouse and till that up for a garden spot this year. I think she/we are on to something.

That is a perfect place for all the new heirloom tomato varieties I hope to harvest this summer. It is close to the kitchen porch — I suppose a pretty obvious place since it is where the fruits of the fall slaughter hung to smoke, and were salted in a big ole salt box — and the soil should be pretty much root free and not touched in a 100 plus years.

I can smell it now as the tiller blades turn over row after row of the small spot and the hills are hilled up ready for the seedlings. Sounds like a plan to me, and Danny even offered up that we/I could put a nice little fence around it to keep out the deer and other varments that play havoc on anything worth having.

That’s what we did in Carrollton all those years ago. We had a little white picket fence around a little tomato garden, we had tilled up in a little spot that had not been tilled for many a day, month, or year.

That season our harvest was the most abundant I’ve ever had the pleasure of calling my own. We had baskets of the fresh fruits everyday, a freezer full for the winter, and bowl after bowl of tiny grape, and yellow pear, and Sweet 100s could be found on the counter top for afternoon snacking every day of the week.

Yes, indeed this does sound like a plan, and just as I said early on in this narrative, the taste of fresh vine ripened tomatoes is just around the corner...of the season and the kitchen!