Daylight Saving Time begins exactly one month from this Sunday and that is still a month too far away for my taste. We’ve long since grown weary of these dark and gloomy evenings. Add in several days a week of temperatures in the 20s followed by several days of temperatures in the 70s and our bodies are quickly becoming confused as to which season we are in. We need some sunshine on our shoulders to make us happy.

This past Saturday wife, Danny, and I did get outside in the sunshine for a little while to do some necessary landscaping at the Ross Barnett Reservoir house. We had decided last week to line the driveway with railroad crossties to alleviate a drainage problem of sorts. I’m here to tell you crossties are heavy!

We needed 10 and it took four men and a forklift to put them in the back of my pickup truck. I unloaded them one by one by myself, dropping them out of the truck pretty much were I wanted them to be and then Danny and I rolled them into place.

The things are eight-and-a-half feet long and about nine inches square. One of them got stuck under the toolbox and I had to take off my jacket and wrap it around the crosstie and bear hug it out — huffing and puffing all the time. The remaining four left to be unloaded where the heaviest of all, and the 30 degree temperature outside didn’t help a bit.

I think my lungs froze a little and there was a liquid freezing to my upper lip. I’m sure you can imagine what that was!

In the end the job got done, turned out even better than expected, and we can already tell the drainage problem has been solved.

Out of curiosity I Googled crossties to see how much they weigh. The all powerful Google site told me 100 to 300 pounds each. None of my 10 weighed 100 pounds I feel certain, and those last four had to be topping out at 300 pounds if not more.

After we finished the job, a pharmacist friend of mine joked, when he saw a picture Danny had taken of me unloading the first crosstie, that he had a special going on muscle relaxers if I was interested.

“I’m not as old, and I am much stronger, than I look in pictures,” I replied, “but we’ll know Sunday morning for sure.”

Turns out I’m probably as old as I look in pictures, but did feel just fine on Sunday morning and didn’t even need a BC Powder. I will say I’ve had enough of being stronger than I look, though, at least for a few days anyway. Especially when a cold wind is blowing.

At this writing on Monday the weather prognosticators were saying sunny and warmer this week and into the coming weekend. That’s good news, because back in Sebastopol our road was a muddy mess all of last week. Central Electric was working at the power station on Highway 21 and the large trucks had done a job in the heavy rain we had, and the trail riders on Sunday, although fun to watch, can tear up a dirt road too.

The weatherman on the morning news said we need the rain, but I beg to differ. Our yard is a squishy bog to the point we’re slipping, and sliding, and spinning away just trying to park.

So, come on spring. Come on Daylight Saving Time. I don’t care what that groundhog had to say last week. Sure the calendar says we’ve got several more weeks of winter — six according to the hog — but one week of no rain, no snow, no sleet, and plenty of sunshine for these old shoulders would be just fine with me.

No, it would be better than that because I’ve got a bag full of tomato seeds I would like to get started in the kitchen, and I would like to set them out in the sun from time to time too.

So, yeah, come on spring. We’re ready and not so patiently waiting on you.