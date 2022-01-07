While traipsing across the state of Alabama over the weekend, my wife, my daughter, and myself, all three, could not help but take notice of the cleanliness of the roadsides. We even commented amongst ourselves that it was a much different view out the car windows than what we see here in Mississippi. Now granted, the bumpy, potholed, dead deer ridden highways were not much different than those here at home, but the roadsides were indeed much cleaner.

It was so obvious that as we returned back to Mississippi on Sunday morning it seemed the closer we got to our home state the more trash that began to appear. “Look at all that, you can tell we are almost home,” I even said at one point watching more and more waste appear as we approached Meridian.

Readers of this column know that I often rant and rave about the trashy conditions of our highways, byways, and even the streets right through the middle of town, when the litterbugs of the world decide to congregate. The fact of the matter is that it is true. It is a problem. From one end of Scott County to the other, folks are throwing out anything and everything they run across inside their vehicles.

At times, I can’t help but wonder if they target our little dirt road just to spite me. Sunday as we turned off of Highway 21 onto Pine Grove Road one of several heavy downpours was in the midst of downpouring and beer cans and styrofoam food boxes were floating across the road, along with a little bit of everything else one can imagine, and making its way out across the adjacent pasture.

I’m not sure what our neighbors over in Alabama are doing to keep the trash off their roads, but if they typically have as much as we do, and if they are picking it up, they are working overtime. I see workers out on Highway 21 between Highway 35 and Old Highway 21 often with orange bags full of debris and then on my return trip there’ll likely be as much, if not more, of the same scattered along the roadside again.

It really is shameful.

Last week in the parking lot of Vowells a man parked adjacent to me opened his door to toss out his Coke bottle cap as he enjoyed his Coke. It would have been just as easy to put the cap back on the bottle and toss the whole thing in a trash container somewhere. It certainly wouldn’t have taken up much room in his car. My guess would be he tossed the bottle out the window as he headed down the road.

Another big problem during this darn pandemic is folks throwing their disposable face masks down in parking lots no sooner than they exit the stores. They are doing the same thing with the little sanitizer wipes that are available in some businesses.

Geez guys what’s up with that?

It is a nasty habit and somebody has to pick it up — the garbage not the habit. I personally equate it with having to pick up used toilet paper or a dirty baby diaper, and yes I’ve seen both of those in parking lots and on roadsides at times before too. Once I even thought there was a couple of raw chickens on the ground and upon further inspection it was two dirty, pink diapers rolled up in balls.

Have a little respect! Please!

Everybody knows a baby’s diaper has to be changed, and everybody should know that the stuff those diapers are made out of these days will never disintegrate on the side of the road or in the grocery store parking lot. Take a plastic bag with you and put the things in it then toss them at home or in the next garbage can you come upon. That’s what garbage cans are for!

So, as I take a deep breath and I step down off this old, worn out soapbox, I conclude that the folks doing all this roadside recklessness probably are not reading this newspaper anyway. They may not even read as far as that goes.

If that be the case it sure would be nice if somebody would read this to them. Surely they would discontinue this nasty habit if they knew it was so terribly wrong.

Orrrrr.....maybe not!