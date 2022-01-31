We completed our fourth week at the Capitol and most of our work was in committees to make sure we met the February 1 reporting deadline. We still managed to make some pretty important decisions on the House floor.

The good news is that we passed the Medical Cannabis Act by a vote of 113-5. It has gone to the governor for his signature. This was a good move for so many people who are suffering from illnesses and chronic conditions that leave them in constant pain. I sincerely hope that with the passage of this bill that those who suffer find relief.

One of the bills that reached the House floor this week was House Bill 1509. The bill would prohibit state and local officials from imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The proposed bill would also prohibit schools, colleges and universities from imposing such mandates and denying service based on vaccination status.

“An empl-oyee of any public or private employer who has a sincerely held religious objection to receiving a vaccine for COVD-19 shall not be required to receive a vaccine for COVID-19,” the bill states.

The Chairman presenting the bill said it will be up to employers to determine a way to verify the sincerity of those religious beliefs. Under the legislation, the Mississippi National Guard would be included, as it is a state agency.

The bill would allow for healthcare providers to put safety procedures in place at their discretion. After much debate, HB 1509 passed the House by a vote of 75-41.

Too many families have suffered the tragic loss of loved ones due to the deadly drug fentanyl contained in other drugs they may be addicted to. House Bill 607, or Parker’s Law, would create the crime of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance that results in death. In the original bill, a person who sells a controlled substance that directly leads to the user’s death could be charged with first-degree murder. A discussion was held about the presence of fentanyl in controlled substances that is causing the deaths. We passed an amendment to remove the term “controlled substance” and instead use “fentanyl.” HB 607 passed the House by a vote of 102-7 and has been sent to the Senate for consideration.

One interesting debate off the floor this past week was HB 169. Mississippi is one state where families love to go to games — starting with T-ball and 3 year-old soccer. (There’s a reason that 38 Mississippians were on the fields on one day during the 2022 NFL playoffs.) We enjoy the outdoors, the camaraderie, and watching athletes, young and older, playing their hearts out for their teams. Unfortunately, there are some people who always seem to mess up this great, family-friendly tradition.

When they don’t like a call, they engage in outrageous bleacher antics and sometimes they are so out of control that they physically attack an official. House Bill 169 upgraded an attack on an umpire or referee from the current simple assault to aggravated assault. We debated this issue for quite a while and finally decided to lay the bill on the table, subject to call. There may need to be some amendments added to this bill, but I, for one, agree with efforts to protect officials from being attacked because somebody got mad about a call. We will see if this bill makes it through as the session progresses.

As always, please feel free to contact me for any matters you wish to bring to my attention. We will begin daily floor action. and debate starting on February 2, you may want to go online to the Legislature’s YouTube channel to watch some floor debates, including those from last week. The YouTube channel address is www.youtube.com/c/MississippiLegislature.