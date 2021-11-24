Nearly 40 years ago, when we lived in Clarksdale, we drove over into Arkansas one day and bought a blue tip siamese kitten. We named her Allie Kat and she ruled the roost around our house, even bossing around our old, sleepy, Cocker Spaniel, Buffy.

One day Allie got very sick and we took her to the vet. He said she had somehow ingested rat poison. We didn’t have rats, nor poison, and Allie never went outside, so where she found it was a mystery to us, unless a mouse that had eaten poison got into the house and she ate the mouse.

Anyway, the vet kept her and was treating her with Vitamin K and a hound dog blood transfusion. When asked what her chances were, he replied, “barring something unforseen she should be fine.”

She died.

Ever since then the words “barring something unforseen” appear in my vocabulary quite often. All of the time actually, and they mean something unforseen might very well be seen.

Sooo, that said, barring something unforseen we will be celebrating Thanksgiving on a hill overlooking the Junction, outside Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, where Mississippi State will be hosting Ole Miss for the annual Egg Bowl Thursday night.

It has been exactly two years since we set foot on campus, the last time being Thanksgiving 2019, which was just a couple months after my mother died, so it was somewhat of a subdued occasion.

I’m really excited about getting back to MSU and visiting with all our tailgate friends that are more like a very large extended family. Friends that we haven’t seen in two years due to this darn COVID-19 pandemic.

Barring something unforseen, under the tents there’ll be a big long table covered with maroon and white table cloths, and dozens of men and women, and boys and girls gathered together side by side offering thanks, and dining on a fabulous spread of turkeys, and hams, and dressing, and salads, with all sorts of veggies and cakes and pies to follow.

Barring something unforseen, we’ll raise a glass and toast our friendships, and the Bulldogs of course, and perhaps even a few friendly Rebels that stop by to say hello.

Barring something unforseen, some of us will then go into the game, and the rest of us will make ourselves comfortable in front of the big screen television, or maybe situate ourselves so we can watch the action on the jumbotron at the opposite end of the stadium.

Barring something unforseen, we won’t need to kick a field goal, but should we have to, it will sail straight though the uprights and that will really be something unforseen.

Barring something unforseen, the final whistle will blow and the score on the scoreboard will favor the Bulldogs, and it won’t matter if it is only one point, or if it is many, many more.

So, at this point, I am going to go ahead and give thanks that everything happens as it is supposed to happen and that there is nothing unforseen to bar.

Rain is not an unforseen happening, but I’m hoping that I’m thankful that it didn’t happen too.

I am also thankful for this group of friends that has been gathering in this same spot for over 10 years on Saturday mornings, and afternoons, and evenings in the fall of the year to root for the home team and tell the same tall tales again and again.

I’m thankful for my wife and my daughter, who, again barring something unforseen, will be on either side of me at that long dinner table. And I’m thankful for my dad, with whom, barring something unforseen, we will be doing the same with us this Saturday.

To be honest, I’m pretty much thankful for everything. Well except for whatever happened to Allie Kat all those years ago. That, and, of course, the unforseen.

Happy Thanksgiving!