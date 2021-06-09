When the rain set in this past weekend it really set in and unfortunately it would have been our first weekend to sit around outside and do nothing and, well, that didn’t happen.

Now the grass is shooting up and it’s all too wet to knock back down. It seems like just when I get ahead — that’s kind of a bold statement — just when I think I’m almost caught up, it rains or something else comes up and I’m a day late and a dollar short and need a hay baler. Oh well, I suppose I should be use to it by now.

On the other hand, the garden seems to be thriving with the extra moisture and an added dose of fertilizer. The tomato vines are loaded, the first pod of okra popped up over the weekend, and the peppers, well the peppers are perfect.

All the herbs are looking top notch as well. The basil is lush and fragrant. The Italian parsley is overflowing its container and the dill is something way over the top.

Seriously, it is way over the top!

Back during the winter storm the dill, which is planted in a bed next to the kitchen window, was buried under about eight inches of ice and sleet that slid off the roof. It looked frozen solid to me, but when all that mess melted it sprang back to life and took off.

Before the rain kind of toppled it over Saturday night it measured six feet one inch tall which is, as I said, “way over the top” of my head!

Friday evening it paired well with some grilled salmon glazed with homemade molasses a friend gave us. Some asparagus along side made for a fine dinner indeed.

I’ve also got round two of an experiment with some “climbing” tomatoes going on in some starter pots. Long-time readers of this column know that most years my tomato vines turn into climbing vines on their own. Big Boy, climbing vines. Early Girl, climbing vines. Marion, climbing vines.

At the “height” of my gardening days, two years ago, my tomato crop, all eight square feet of it, was towering in excess of 16 feet in the air. Fortunately we have a good crop of bamboo cane so sticking is not a problem at all. I have a ladder for harvest as well!

This year, though, my brother who lives in Chattanooga had gotten hold of a “Jumbo Packet of Burgess Climbing Triple-L-Crop” tomato seeds. I’m not making that up. They are number 6702 and the directions say “train to climb on poles or fence or trellis.” It also says the foliage is different from regular old tomatoes. I haven’t gotten that far yet.

I say round two, though, because the first pack he sent me did not germinate a single seed in any of the 12 pots. After he landed another pack of those seeds, round two, however, has shown a vast improvement with all 12 pots sporting three, or four, or more young seedlings.

I’m being very careful with them and baby sitting them like young puppies without a mom. If we go out of town they travel with us. I’m not taking a chance on seeing what a real climbing tomato vine will do when compared to my 16 foot bush variety.

And finally, as for that bamboo being used for sticking plants, it’s so cooperative now that it has almost become “self sticking.” Anyone with any experience with the very, very, very invasive species knows that it will pop up everywhere.

I’ve been trying to keep it hacked down, at least in the garden bed, but it just keeps on coming back. So, now, I’m wondering if I let it come on up amongst the peppers and tomatoes if I might not be able to just grab the twine and tie the garden plants up without ever having to drag out the loppers and lop down the poles by hand.

It’s a thought.

Probably not one I’ll wager my garden on though. I know how fast that stuff grows and how fast it will take over the world if left to its own accord.