31-year-old hits winning homer in t-ball

Last week in a small town similar to Forest, 31-year-old Jeff Knotaman, who self-identifies as a six-year-old boy, “absolutely crushed” a game-winning home run that won the local t-ball championship for his team. The following day progressives, gender confusionist and social justice warriors applauded Knotaman’s accomplishments.

Knotaman, reportedly walked to home plate with confidence in the bottom of the sixth-inning. He even called his shot when he pointed his little bat toward the left-field fence 130 feet from home plate. The man amongst boys took his time as he honed in on the rag-ball atop the batting-t, and then he let her rip, sending the ball rocketing over the fence and into a parking lot. As he rounded the bases the fans cheered and his coach yelled out, “Attaboy! Great job, big-man!”

His teammates on the Lil’ Padres did all they could to hoist their hero onto their narrow shoulders in celebration, but were unable to pick up the 230-pound man.

Knotaman’s feat comes at the end of a truly historic tee-ball season which saw him shatter all the hitting records. The self-identified six-year-old had a season for the ages with a 1.000 batting average, 52 home runs, and an incredible defensive showing in the field with an astonishing 300 unassisted put-outs.

This man is being called an inspiration to six-year-old boys everywhere. “I’m just proud to part of this t-ball team. It’s all for the love of the game,” Knotaman told reporters while enjoying a juice box with teammates after the game.

If the preceding story where true it would be preposterous. Or would it be? The foretold story is practically on-point with what’s currently transpiring in women’s sports around the country. A perfect example happened over Memorial Day weekend in collegiate women’s track and field.

Everyone who cares about the future of women’s college sports saw their worst fears become a dreadful reality. CeCe Telfer, who was born and raised Craig Telfer and competed on the Franklin Pierce University men’s track team his first two years of college, won the women’s 400-meter hurdles national title at the 2019 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships. No, you did not read that wrong — the former men’s team hurdler won the women’s national championship.

Telfer, who’s still a biological and anatomical male, dominated his female competition, winning in 57.53 as second place was way back in 59.21. When you watch the video of the race it was a travesty that was not even close. In all actuality, it was exactly what it looked like, a 6’4, long-legged man, outrunning nine females, in an event where tenths-of-a-second routinely determine who wins..

Prior to joining the women’s track team this past season, Telfer was a mediocre hurdler, who never came remotely close to advancing to the finals in the men’s division. During his first two seasons on the men’s track team, Telfer ranked 200th and 390th, among DII men in the 400 hurdles.

In 2018 Craig announced that he had miraculously morphed into CeCe, a transgender female. In 2019, he joined the women’s track team and immediately began winning the 400 hurdles at every track meet. Improving from being ranked 390th to the No. 1 ranked competitor in any sport is astonishing, but only if you are competing fairly.

If Telfer would have competed against the D-II men in the 400 hurdle finals, his national championship winning time would have been over six seconds slower than the time of the men’s champion. He would have finished two seconds behind the last place finisher. I guess it’s clear why he made the transition into women’s athletics.

In a big twist of fate that strengthens my belief in karma, Telfer lost in the 100m hurdles in a stunning upset. Not only did he lose, he finished fifth and over a half-a-second behind the rightful female champion. Telfer said that his large frame increased the wind resistance against him and led to the shocking loss. In the end, his first season on the women’s track team ended the same as his previous season on the men’s team, as a loser. Maybe he will move to elderly athletics next season.