The America I want to live in

Last week as I was scrolling, I saw a video of Ellen DeGeneres pop up on my timeline. I have long been a fan of Ellen, in fact, I used to come in from school just in time to catch her show in the evenings. Despite what has been said about her due to her beliefs, Ellen is my kind of person. Ellen is funny, likes to dance, is entertaining, but most importantly she is kind. As always, I hit play. The content of the video then surprised me.

This video was a reaction from Ellen to some of the negative feedback she had received for sitting next to former President George W. Bush at the Cowboys game she attended. A still shot picture was shown during the game of Ellen sitting next to the former President smiling as they carried on a conversation. Ellen was immediately shot down with the negative remarks.

Ellen said in her video, “People were upset they thought why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican President?” The tweets poured in, but she highlighted one that she really liked, it said “Ellen and George Bush together makes me have faith in America again.”

Ellen continues her video by saying “Here’s the thing. I am friends with George Bush, in fact I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs I have. We are all different and I think that we have forgotten that that is okay that we’re all different.

For instance, I wish people wouldn’t wear fur. I don’t like it but I’m friends with people who wear fur and I’m friends with people who are furry as a matter of fact.” She then goes on to say “But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean I’m not going to be friends with them. When I say be kind to one another I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do, I mean be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter.”

People were mad solely because she sat next to this man. They were mad because she was nice to him. They were mad because she showed him love. Ellen definitely has the correct outlook on life. Maybe you do not agree with someone’s choices, maybe they do not believe the same as you. None of those are reasons for you to not be kind. Being kind is one of the greatest gifts we can give one another. Being kind can change another person’s life.

Jesus was kind. When He said love one another, He meant everybody and part of loving is being kind. You would not be hateful to someone you love, would you? I hate that now behind keyboards so many people find it okay to be hateful to others. They spew negativity and feel safe because no one sees their face.

I for one am even more impressed with Ellen and former President Bush than I have ever been in the past, because despite having differing views, despite not supporting the same causes, and despite the negative feedback they receive they were kind to one another, and they even call each other friend.

How great of a place would this country be if everyone tried to live a little bit more like Ellen? What if we didn’t ask any questions about others beliefs to determine our opinions of them? What if we were just kind to each other? That sounds like the America I would love to live in.