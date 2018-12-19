Christmas - ignore the idiocracy, enjoy what truly matters

The holiday season originated with the celebration of our Savior Jesus Christ joining the human race here on Earth. For as long as I can recall, it has always been the most important time for families, friends and cohorts spreading joy through the giving of fellowship and gifts, but the birth of Jesus has always been a part of our Christmas.

During the holiday season most people, even adversaries in business, politics and war, can put their problems aside for at least a short period in order to relish in the holidays. There are absolutely no problems or discords that cannot be put on hold so that this time of year can be enjoyed without the worries of battles that can be fought another day.

Not surprisingly, the politically correct police, special interest groups and anti-American zealots currently attacking everything American are taking no breaks for the holidays. In fact, these fanatics have ramped up their attacks proving they only care about creating chaos even during the most sacred time of the year.

The absurd attacks seem to be more coordinated and venomous than ever and include everything from crosses — to nativity scenes — to classic Christmas songs — to animated Christmas specials — and laughably; even Charlie Brown. We cannot control the ignorance or continued attempts to disrupt social order perpetrated by domestic extremist, but we can control how much their cockamamy actions affect us during this rejoiceful time of year. Its easy, simply turn down the volume, tune-out the ignorance, flat out ignore the agitators and focus on your loved ones. I assure you the fanatical hypocrites and all their ridiculousness will be there when we turn the news back on in 2019.

During a recent read, I came upon a well told story from just over 100 years ago that proves just how powerful civility and respectfulness can be even in the worst of times.

On December 25, 1914, in the midst of World War I, both British and German troops exercised an unofficial cease fire for Christmas. Even while fully immersed in brutalities of daily bloodshed and death that is war, these soldiers put aside their fighting orders and all differences just long enough to feel normal again. At least for one day. Their acts on that Christmas Day a century ago proves that it’s possible to exercise civility anytime and anywhere, and that any conflict can be put on hold long enough to enjoy the company of your fellow man.

The impromptu actions of the Germans took the British by complete surprise. They were initially apprehensive when their German enemies emerged from their trenches unarmed and started peacefully approaching them. The Germans walked across the blood-stained grounds of the battle field’s front line known as “No Mans Land” while joyfully yelling Merry Christmas in English. The British soldiers were frozen with disbelief, but it was not a surprise attack or war trickery, it was simply men wanting to feel normal for the holiday, even if it meant celebrating with their sworn enemies.

The soldiers from both countries would go on to enjoy one unofficial day of celebration, exchanging gifts and even an impromptu soccer match before resuming their deadly fighting the very next day.

Our current society could learn so much from the actions and civility of those brave men no matter what country they came from. Moreover, the crazed zealots and ruthless anti-Americans that are currently attacking every tradition this country knows could learn a lot from this story, but they don’t want anything to do with peace, joy, enjoyment. But don’t let these people ruin your holiday.

I wish you, and yours, all a Merry Christmas!