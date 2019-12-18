Everyday is a great day to be a free American

The past week has been somewhat amazing in a lot of ways. It’s been full of so much misconduct and dishonesty in Washington, and yet it has been strangely hopeful at the same time. The Democrats truly have disgraced themselves each and every day by pushing forward with their impeachment charade. But their hearings have turned up not a single crime and the public is clearly rejecting the whole impeachment scheme.

At the same time, the media has attempted to mask and disguise the massively damning truth of the Horowitz IG report. This report revealed the outlandish misuse and abuse of power by the Obama administration and the lengths to which the mainstream press is willing to go to hide the truth from the American people.

Watching the Democrats behave in such a way that is so harmful to our country is nothing new, at least not over the last three years. Watching the press not only lie about their current actions, but lie about the fact they have intentionally lied and misled us for quite some time, it could be easy to lose hope.

It would be easy to say the Democrat Party is completely infested with freedom haters, and they’re being protected by the media’s cloud of dishonesty. Surely, no good can come from knowing all that. But I can’t help getting the feeling that some good may actually be coming from it all.

Each week I write about what I perceive as numerous travesties happening in our country, but I still have hope. Behind every word I write I’m still a forever optimist that believes in our country and believes the truth will win out when all is said and done.

The public is getting wiser to the constant meritless attacks on the president. The narrative is slowly falling apart and turning toward the truth. You can only hide the true facts for so long.

What is transpiring today is somewhat reminiscent to both Rudy Giuliani’s time as mayor of New York and Ronald Reagan’s presidency. The Democrats used lies and political propaganda to fight against everything they wanted to accomplish. But the truth and their staggering results were undeniable and eventually destroyed the false narrative and lies of the Left.

Giuliani and Reagan are both celebrated and revered for their ability to accomplish things most people thought were impossible. And I believe we are watching the same kind of circumstances play out right before our eyes, and that fills me up with hope.

The sheer success of Trump’s pro-American mission is slowly overcoming the widespread power of the Left’s empire of lies. And even though the national media and press refuse to report it, Trump’s successes are remarkable, and will continue to stack up to the point they cannot be denied any longer.

Here are just a few positives that give me great hope. We are steadily inching towards 200 new Constitutionalist judges in the federal courts, we have an attorney general who brushes aside criticism to protect our civil liberties from the dangerous Deep State. Citizens of every color have jobs that give them far more stability, hope and pride, and they’re realizing that’s all due to our president’s leadership.

In other areas it was a great week for President Trump with breakthroughs in the China and North American trade deals, we again had stunning job creation numbers, the stock market soared to new heights never thought possible and the president’s approval numbers inched even higher in the face of adversity.

There is no doubt our American way of life is under ruthless attack, but we are still here standing tall and proud. Every day conservatism wins, every day our liberty lives, we win another small battle. The truth shines through a little brighter and our hope grows ever stronger. It truly amazes me how much good we can accomplish through it all.

Personally, I’m grateful to be even a small part of the fight for our country. I know we will never give up or give in.

The Left has been at its worst this past week and has now been exposed for having done far worse before now. Yet here we are still standing strong. Every day is a great day to be a free American.