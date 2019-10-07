Flooding affects the whole state

The Fourth is over and we are all settling back into a regular routine as we prepare to finish out summer. Most of you, like me, spent last week celebrating the birth of our nation. We had a cookout, saw some fireworks, wore our patriotic shirts, and tried to escape the heat.

Mississippi heat is pure disrespectful. As soon as you open the door it is basically a slap in the face reminding you to find air as soon as possible. Our air conditioners are running non-stop even with energy saver on. I am sure going to hate to see the next power bill. A small inconvenience compared to what so many others are going through in our state.

Even with all of the heat and lack of recent rain we have an ongoing issue with flooding in the Delta. Surprised? Well without this being a controversial political topic, coverage is minimal to none.

This flooding has been constant since March leaving many families displaced without an end in sight for the nightmare they are living. Farmers are basically out of business with fields submerged under water. The damage is expected to be in the millions. Citizens have been forced to navigate roads with boats instead of the usual car. Many can’t even head in to buy groceries without help from fellow neighbors.

A catastrophe like this often devastates an area, especially an ever-shrinking small farm town in Mississippi, but the effects of this flood can be felt all over the state. The Mississippi Gulf Coast and its array of beaches along the coastline are one of the biggest tourist attractions in the state. Flood waters are rushing down the Mississippi River and into the ocean at a rapid rate. These waters have diluted the salinity of the saltwater allowing bacteria, fungus, and algae to grow that had not been able to survive in the past.

Beaches are closing due to non-safe swimming conditions and many are advised not to eat any seafood from the area, once again a blow to our economy. With tourism plummeting from the closed beaches the income loss affects the whole state.

Another area of concern is all of the fields under water. Without the crops from the delta many families will not be able to survive. Also, with so much devastation and no end in sight I am positive we will see a rise in prices on the products grown in those fields that cannot find relief.

While our pockets may suffer we really have no clue what each family is going through. Many have been displaced for months, living with relatives or trying to cover rent on a home while also footing the bills for the mortgage at their homestead. Children are having to adjust to new homes, money is tight, and resources are limited due to the flooding not being over.

This makes me evermore thankful that I have a small plot of land and home to go to every evening. I am currently not displaced, even though it can happen in an instant, and I feel a little bit of favor shown down on me.

If you see a few rises in prices try not to complain. The rises will be families just trying to survive the year after devastation. Hopefully the rain will hold off and the delta will dry sooner rather than later.

Let’s pray for the rainbow at the end of the storm reminding us of God’s promise.