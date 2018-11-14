Goodbye election season, I need a break

I sit here at my desk on this Monday morning writing this article and pushing the limits of my deadline once again. The election season and continuous stump speeches and politicking is over for the most part. Except for the races in Arizona, Florida and Georgia where they continue to mysteriously find new votes with each new day.

Does anyone else think it is extremely conspicuous that all the new votes that are appearing out of thin air are Democrat votes in races that Democrats lost? Yeah, me to. I find that almost laughable, but then again nothing in the world of politics surprises me anymore.

I for one am glad election season is over and done with. There is little doubt this has been the most contentious election cycle in decades and it has taken its toll on me and I’m sure quite a few of you. The continuous and constant ranting and raving from both sides of the political aisle has left me mentally fatigued and I truly just want to get back to what is important to me, and that is my life and the loved ones I share it with.

This year’s elections saw the biggest voter turnout in American history as well as the highest spending ever by politicians who spent just over $5 Billion to win the political pageants and buy their way into office. It still blows my mind how much money is spent running for public office, and the fact that if you don’t have a lot of money you don’t have a chance. I really don’t believe that this is the way our political system was meant to be, but it is what it is.

The one thing that has really stuck out to me during the past few months is just how emotional people have become and how they intertwine their emotions into the issues facing our nation. Don’t get me wrong, I’m extremely passionate about what I believe, but I’m not emotional about it. I’m a realist and a extremely passionate pragmatists that loves this country. Many people make the mistake of believing that being emotional about something is the same thing as being passionate, but I believe that is far from the truth. A passionate person is driven by their beliefs while an emotional person is controlled by theirs.

When all the political dust settles from this momentous election, I do believe that we will find ourselves in the same predicament that we do after most elections. The arguing and allegations are far more heinous these days but in the end President Trump is in the White House, the U.S. Senate is controlled by less dangerous politicians that want nothing to do with globalism and socialism and the Supreme Court has a majority of constitutionalist judges that I hope and pray will continue to adhere to the words of our constitution.

The attacks from the left will almost certainly get louder and be far more emotionally driven, but with the three gate-keepers I just mentioned manning their positions I feel fairly certain that the most ludicrous attempts to tear down our country will be stopped.

For the life of me I cannot understand why our way of life is so blatantly under attack from fellow Americans. I have no doubt whatsoever that our country gives every individual within her borders the absolute best opportunity to live a safe and amazing life that can be anything you make it. I don’t care who you are, where you’re from or what color your skin is, this country offers every person a blank slate to draw their own future. Many will succeed, many will not, but everyone has the right and the opportunity and that is all someone can ask for.

I leave you with a quote I found to be very fitting: “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t, you’ll be right” — Henry Ford