Harsh realities of socialism learned the hard way

For as long as I can remember there has been a fanatical group of the Democratic Party calling for socialism in America. In the not so distant past, these socialists were dismissed as harmless and ignored, even by their own party. The perilous notion of socialism in America is, and always has been, outrageous. Well it’s now 2019, and that is no longer the case. Even though socialism has led to financial devastation and human rights atrocities in every country it has destroyed, we now have unbalanced politicians and historically ignorant citizens championing this enslaving ideology.

The list of countries synonymous with socialism is a who’s who of the tyrannical dictatorships of past and present. That list includes China, Hitler’s Germany, Cuba, Stalin’s Soviet Union, North Korea and the former East Germany before the Berlin Wall crumbled. Socialism is not a good idea that went wrong, it’s a horrible idea that went completely right in every country it has destroyed.

I studied socialism in-depth in a college course titled International Political Thought and Theory. My professor, Dr. Bill Vance, was an exceptional teacher and thought provoker. As part of the class he discussed an experiment one of his colleagues conducted to show his students the harsh realities of socialism firsthand. Money was replaced by grades and here’s how it went.

The economics professor had never failed a single student, but because of socialism he failed an entire class. His class had insisted that socialism could possibly work and it could result in a fair society where no one was poor and no one was rich, everyone would be equal. Of course, the students were not considering the politicians and government leaders who would be more wealthy and powerful than they could ever dream.

This professor decided to conduct a real life experiment in the class using the principles of socialism. He explained that all grades would be averaged and everyone would receive the same grade so no one will fail and no one would receive an “A” if the class’ premise on socialism held true.

After the first test, all grades were averaged and every student got a B. Those who studied hard were very upset, and the students who barely studied were happy. As the second test rolled around, the students who studied little had studied even less and the ones who studied hard decided they wanted a free ride too so they studied less. The second test average was a D and not one single student was happy. But it only got worse when the 3rd test rolled around, the average was an F.

As the tests continued, the scores never increased as bickering, blame and name-calling all resulted in hard feelings and no one would study to benefit anyone else.

In the end they were indeed all equal, but to their great surprise, they all failed.

The professor explained socialism will always ultimately fail because when the reward is great, the effort to succeed is great, but when government takes a person’s hard earned reward away to give to someone else, no one will try or want to succeed. The professor went on to write a paper on the experiment and surmised the following:

1. You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by taking another’s hard earned prosperity.

2. What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving.

3. The government cannot give free handouts unless the government first takes away from somebody else.

4. You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it!

5. When people get the idea they don’t have to work because others will work to take care of them, and when the other half gets the idea somebody else is going to get what they work for, that is the beginning of the end for any nation.

The American Dream is built on the foundation of capitalism and unbridled opportunity. Socialism is the political jackhammer that destroys that foundation of freedom and success. Socialism can destroy in 10 years what it took 200 years to build here in America. Why would anyone want that?