LGBT activists force Chick-Fil-A to chicken out

Chick-Fil-A’s cow commercials are one of the most brilliant marketing campaigns I’ve ever seen. The ads show cows frantically telling us to “Eat Mor Chikin” in a multitude of comical ways. I think the concept is hilarious every time I see one. After what transpired last week, the company may have to have its popular cows create a new sign saying “Chikined Out for Christianity.”

“Americas Favorite Fast Food Chain” succumbed to years of relentless demands to sever ties and stop donations to a number of Christian charities. The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) is the most boisterous of the groups that’ve been attacking Chick-Fil-A for the better part of a decade.

The company that created the chicken sandwich announced it would no longer make donations to the Salvation Army, Paul Anderson Youth Home and Fellowship of Christian Athletes on November 18. What was not said is it’s the beginning of a total change in charitable donations made by Chick-Fil-A.

The company will cut the number of charities to which it makes regular donations from 300 all the way down to just two. Most of the 298 losing donations are Christian charities GLAAD said “openly support and promote anti-LGBT beliefs.”

In a later statement Chick-Fil-A added, “as it expands, it will no longer donate to charities that opposes same-sex marriage. Future partners could include faith-based and non-faith-based charities, but none of the organizations will have anti-LGBT positions.”

One has to wonder why the company has made a 180-degree change of its core beliefs. The fact that founder Truett Cathy died in 2014 has a lot to do with the sudden change.

After Cathy’s death his company continued its fierce resistance to protest and defaming attacks led by GLAAD. It would appear Dan Cathy has neither the resolve, toughness nor the guts to continue the important fight his father started. The younger Cathy said they feel a new message is needed. If they believe appeasing the anti-Christian LGBT groups will stop the onslaught they’re very wrong, but more on that in a minute.

Since 2012, when Dan Cathy refused to support same-sex marriage, the coverage of the fight that followed has helped deliver astonishing growth. Company revenue doubled from $5 billion in 2012 to well over $10 billion in 2019. Even more amazing is the company only operates six days a week refusing to open on Sundays.

That elder Cathy has moved on to his final destination, and I believe he took his strong Christian principals and resilience with him. I wonder what he would think about the latest Chick-Fil-A announcements or the new direction his Christian first company is headed in. The decision to kill donations to Christian charities is devastating, and a disappointing victory for GLAAD who utilized lies and appalling tactics to viciously attack Chick-Fil-A and Christian values.

I fear Chick-Fil-A was naive in its belief that giving in to Christian hating groups like GLAAD would stop their attacks. Their effort to label Chick-Fil-A as anti-LGBT will not stop because they’ve redirected charitable donations to LGBT supporting organizations. The statements, beliefs and principals of the company and its leaders will be next. In fact, it’s already started.

Soon after Chick-Fil-A’s announcement GLADD released a statement with new demands that concluded with, “In addition to refraining from financially supporting anti-LGBTQ organizations, Chick-Fil-A still lacks the policies to ensure safe workplaces for LGBTQ employees and should unequivocally speak out against the anti-LGBTQ reputation their brand represents.” All I can say, is good luck and God bless with that Chick-Fil-A.

I don’t plan to act like a leftist and protest Chick-Fil-A over its wavering beliefs, it’s their right to change their stance. I will enjoy that delicious chicken sandwich every chance I get.

However, moving forward, every time I chuckle at the cows begging me to “Eat Mor Chikin,” the word chikin will be describing Chick-Fil-A and its leaders.