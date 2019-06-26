Love your neighbor, those other things can wait

I have this tough woman persona that I generally present to the public. Strong woman, raised by strong women type of thing. I am beyond friendly, treat everyone with general kindness, and never let them see me sweat. I have to admit that I am very tender-hearted under the carefully put together surface.

Optimism, you know the glass half-full instead of half-empty outlook on life is how I try to live. I look for the good in every situation. Often, I find myself looking past someone’s exterior and finding the good in that person no matter how far down it is. I understand our society is now way different than it has been before, but I try to hold on to the idea of humanity, empathy, and sympathy believing that others are also doing the same.

I came across a story recently about an elderly veteran who was stranded on the side of the road in Georgia. He had gotten out of his car to get his medicine from the trunk and shut his car door and it automatically locked up, leaving him stranded with his keys, medicine, wheel chair and phone inside the vehicle.

The story came from the perspective of a driver who stopped to help him. This person had plans of their own, a busy day in fact, but they stopped. Upon stopping the driver realized he had been out there for two hours on a busy interstate in 95-degree heat and not one person had stopped to help this elderly man, who by the time the driver got to him was leaning against the car struggling to stand.

The man waved and tried to stop car after car just to use their phone, but no one stopped. To summarize this story quickly they called the police and it was no help as it is now a liability to open a car without an emergency. They could not even get anyone out to direct traffic and keep them safe while they waited on help.

I read the story and thought where is the compassion? Where is the empathy? Why did that man have to clearly struggle for 2 hours on the side of the road in broad daylight before someone stopped to help? It was 95 degrees outside and he was clearly struggling to stand yet no one stopped for over two hours.

I guess some are afraid of an elderly veteran, maybe this comes with the world we live in and crime at an all-time high. I honestly feel like maybe they were too busy to stop. Groceries had to be bought, the kids had a baseball game or lunch was waiting to be cooked.

Whatever the excuse was I hate to believe it was more important than a life standing on the side of the road clearly in distress. I try to think maybe they didn’t see him or maybe they flew past before they had a chance to stop.

I wonder how that man felt. Did he think he was going to die right there on the side of the road? Was he near the point of heat stroke setting in? I can not imagine the fear of standing there suffering with so many people around, reaching out for help and being ignored time and time again.

To be honest, I am scared to reach my senior years. I am scared of going through life living, serving, giving, and when I need help that most people will be driving by too selfish to stop and help. I pray that anyone who reads this looks for a chance to help.

Treat everyone around you as if they were your grandparents standing there. Let the light of Christ shine through you. Love your neighbor, those others things can wait.