My lost memory of meeting the president

During the latter half of last week our televisions were overtaken with the honoring of, and funeral services of, George H.W. Bush. One of my family members asked; why are they making such a big deal over his passing. I quickly retorted there have only been 44 presidents spanning 229 years and this is the first former president to pass away during the social media age and 24-7 news society. In fact, President Bush was the first former commander-in-chief to pass away in well over a decade, and during my eventful 40 years only four former presidents have passed away, so it is somewhat of a big deal.

But I digress to the original premise of this column. Due to the non-stop coverage of the homage and last respects paid to President Bush, and the lightly spoken rebuke of an avid reader of my column for failing to mention Bush last week, I recalled a rousing childhood memory that was centered around the 41st president of the United States.

In 1991, on an overcast and cold Mississippi day I had the honor of shaking hands with then President George H.W. Bush, and it is a moment I’ll never forget. Bush, accompanied by longtime friend and Mississippi Senator G.V. Sonny Montgomery, made a visit to Meridian Air National Guard Base. It just so happened that I had a family insider at the base and we were invited to be front and center for the presidential visit.

I was privy to a behind the security lines tour that included an up-close view of the presidential limo known as “the beast,” meeting secret service agents and shaking hands with the president. As a boy on the cusp of stumbling into my teenage years I was still wide eyed and very impressionable, and the events of that day had a delightfully profound effect on me.

After the private photo opt with “The Beast” I remember waiting on the tarmac with great anticipation to get my first glimpse of Air Force One. It was gloomy and cold, but nothing could cool down the growing excitement I felt inside. And then, miles away in the grey sky, a tiny dark spec appeared and started slowly growing larger. At first all you could make out were the lights of the landing gear as the iconic flying behemoth slowly and methodically lost altitude in preparation for landing.

I remember the plane touching down with a loud screeching of tires, and whizzing by the large crowd that had gathered. There it was in all its magnificence, the beautiful beacon of power and freedom that is Air Force One. The most famous plane in the world was coming about and creeping right towards us.

Not long thereafter, but what seemed like ages to a young boy, President Bush disembarked and without hesitation started walking directly towards the crowd. I had seen presidents on television numerous times, but there was something completely different about seeing him in person. You could almost feel the authority, presence and power that surrounded him as he worked his way to me.

I was winding-up and clicking away as fast as my fingers could on my Kodak disposable camera as he drew nearer. As he worked his way within mere feet of me I put the camera away and held my hand out as far as I could reach hoping he would pick mine to shake. When the president stood in front of me — I’m sure the awe struck look on my face said it all — he reached out and shook my hand while saying, “how are you today young fella.” I honestly cannot recall if I even muttered a single word or just stood there in complete awe while shaking the hand of the most powerful man on Earth. It’s a moment and a memory I’ll never forget.

Looking back on this wonderful memory reminded me that the power and prestige of the presidency — the office not the man — always deserves the utmost respect. The limo, the security, the people, the excitement, the presence and did I mention the plane. Everything about the presidency, just like our country, is far greater than any one person and should always be respected by every American.

Thanks to the sincere and subtle critique from an avid reader of my column I mentally ventured back to the wonderful memory of my encounter with the late George H.W. Bush. Better late than never, right Larry.