Pack in Christmas while you can

The holidays were kicked off in gracious style last Thursday as Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers and the board of aldermen hosted Coffee and Conversation in the City Hall Board Room. The coffee was good, and the conversation was good, but the lavish spread of sweet treats catered by Wild Flour Bakery here in the city was not good – it was fantastic.

Mayor Chambers said she and the board hope to make this an annual event the week of Thanksgiving. She added that the invitation list was pulled from the membership list of the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce so I’m recommending you join the chamber now if you want to see an invite in your mailbox in the future.

Just a reminder here that this will be a shortened Christmas season since Thanksgiving fell at the very end of the month this year. There are only 20 days left now until the big day and there will be plenty to do and see, so pack it in while you can.

As we’ve already reported, holiday events are scheduled all around the county this week. Just to refresh your memory, you’ve already missed the Morton Christmas parade if you didn’t head over there Monday night, but if you did miss it, or if you just can’t get enough Christmas cheer, there is still plenty to see and do.

Forest will be welcoming holiday well-wishers to a Citizen of the Year reception on Thursday afternoon at Colbert Commons. This year’s honorees are Billy Frank and Linda Jo Alford who will also be grand marshalls of the Annual Forest Christmas Parade Friday night beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Then on Saturday the Annual Christmas Parade in the town of Lake will begin to roll, also scheduled for 6:00 p.m., and at its conclusion everyone is invited to keep the spirit of the season rolling with Christmas at the Depot.

For folks intent upon making this first week of the Christmas season the merriest of all, head on up to Sebastopol on Sunday afternoon around 4:00 for a Small Town Christmas celebration. This fun, family event at the fire station will include food and entertainment as well as a holiday fireworks show to wrap up the day.

After all that, if you’ve still got a hankering for the holidays there are some pretty simple ways to liven up a dark and gloomy night. Simply put, it is the lights! Go look at the lights. No, I don’t mean the fancy ones in the big city or even way up there in New York City. Turn on some Christmas music in your personal front wheel drive — or even four wheel drive — sleigh and head out into the countryside. You might be surprised at what you see.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, things were beginning to brighten up all over the place. My little family was out traipsing around all over the place and got to take in some fanciful light shows.

We were in Starkville on Thursday where we sat down to a grand feast at a more-than-60-foot-long tailgate table with more than 60 folks gathered on either side — and yes we were in the stadium that night to see Ole Miss, shall we say, pee-pee away a chance to win the Egg Bowl. It was late before we got home – 2:00 a.m. Friday – so we had a chance to see lots of things shining bright in the dark of the night.

On Saturday we criss-crossed Scott County again to take my dad home after enjoying a family Thanksgiving meal at our house, and then again on Sunday night when we made a quick trip with him from Newton to Morton and back. In a couple day’s time the countryside had really begun to shine.

So, y’all, get on out there and get your Christmas on. Don’t forget the eggnog and the music. I personally recommend Elvis’ Christmas Album. You can make up your own mind when it comes to that, but you better hurry, it’s gonna be a short season.