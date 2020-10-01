Law enforcement is a mentally, physically, sacrificially demanding line of work with frequently dangerous, long hours at relatively low pay. Police officer performance is subject to constant second-guessing and criticism by those who have never, and will never, stand between the innocent and danger. Even worse, law enforcement personnel and agencies are now being attacked by a home-grown element intent upon destroying them as well as our Nation.

Make no mistake about what is happening today: If our police go, we go!

Policing is a job I could not do. I fail to comprehend why anyone would want to be a police officer, but I am eternally grateful for them.

My professional background includes working around the perimeter of law enforcement as an Army Infantry and Military Police officer; with the Police Foundation evaluating and assisting the Dallas Police Department; as a Texas Parole Officer; as a Corrections Administrator; and teaching Criminal Justice at a university.

One assignment that provided an incredible amount of insight into human behavior, especially that of young men, was as an Infantry Basic Training Company Commander for ten cycles at Ft. Polk, LA. During eighteen months my sergeants and I worked with almost 3,000 draftees and enlistees, some of whom, as civilians, had been given the choice of either enlisting in the military or going to jail.

We experienced both the challenge and frustration of trying to train young men who had never been disciplined or required to do what an adult told them to do. Early on we realized that the unfortunately best way to successfully conduct an eight-week basic training cycle was to court-martial, for cause, a trainee during that first week. After disciplinary action was taken, there was always an immediate, salutary effect on the remainder of the trainees. Had that authority not been provided, had we not used it and our decision honored, my sergeants and I could not have trained those men.

After a couple of cycles and following each graduation ceremony, I became accustomed to a mother or father grabbing my hand and saying, “Lt. Morgan, Thank you! Thank you! What did you do? Look at him. He stands so straight and tall. He says, ‘Yes Sir, and No Sir’. His shoes are shined and his bed is so neat! What did you do?” I learned from my oldest, most-experienced sergeant to always answer, “Thank you, Ma’am. We just talked to him.”

Employment as a Texas Parole Officer also provided an opportunity to witness, first hand, the catastrophic result of children raised without love, guidance, security, or appropriate discipline. My responsibilities required that I meet with my parolees in their homes between office visits. Many parolees, especially minorities, lived in multi-storied apartment buildings in the projects of west Dallas.

To say that the lives of those in the “projects” was chaotic would be a gross understatement —shouting, cursing, crying, screens torn off doors and broken windows, doors left open, an inordinate number of half-naked children with cut or burn scars, trash everywhere — total chaos!

It all came to a head one hot summer afternoon while I watched and listened, unnoticed, as a young, teen-age girl cursed her little two-year old son who was struggling to keep up with her. I suddenly realized that if he made it to his mid-twenties, the chances were great that he would soon be dead, in prison or in a parole officer’s case book. That little baby boy just didn’t stand a chance! Knowing that took the wind out of my sails.

For more than three months our police have attempted to restore order in American cities by arresting a few of the mostly White and Black young people who are attacking them and the public, vandalizing and stealing from businesses, and burning automobiles and buildings. The Democratic mayors and governors of those cities and states are not allowing their police to stop the violence. They also have refused President Trump’s offer of federal assistance.

But those mayors and governors don’t need any assistance. They are not even mobilizing their own state National Guards because their sense of personal responsibility has been obliterated by their political desire for reelection. Their reelection may occur, but only with the support of anarchy-driven organizations such as Black Lives Matter, which have orchestrated and are directing the vandalism and destruction. An absolutely incredible series of events of monumental importance which I never dreamed possible!

Like most in our Nation, I have seen partial videos of the arrests of George Floyd and Jacob Blake. Being totally aware those videos don’t tell all of the story, I saw both of those men resist their arrest. I saw on the police video that Floyd resisted violently and continuously. I also saw Blake, who had a federal firearms conviction, walk away from the officers after being tased and start to enter his car where he might have had a firearm with which to shoot the officers. As clearly stated in one of the preceding paragraphs, I would not be able to train or supervise anyone who would not follow my instructions. Neither can police perform their duty to protect us, our property and themselves if their commands are flagrantly, physically disobeyed.

This is not a national problem of racially-biased actions by some of our police. Nor is it a sincere concern for Black lives by those who are loudly, destructively protesting. Of course Black lives matter. All lives matter, but the lives of our Black citizens are not the primary issue of the organization known as Black Lives Matter (BLM). That loudly publicized concern is only a means to an end, an end that all freedom-loving Americans must acknowledge and prevent.

In 2018, 229 Blacks were killed by police officers whereas 2,600 Blacks were murdered by Blacks. BLM has not and will not mention those Black on Black deaths. The current uproar is not about Black deaths, per se. It is about the intentional disdain and disrespect for our laws and any Black or non-Black who obeys them, and for the police and elected officials who enforce them.

The violence we are currently witnessing in our cities is the effort of dissidents to change our Nation from a democratic Republic for everyone to a nation ruled by Black and Whitesocialist. Strong words, so let’s discuss some of those who are responsible for this chaos.

1. To paraphrase a recent article in National Review, Ibram X. Kendi, aka Henry Rogers, is the recent recipient of the most prestigious tenured chair Boston University offers. Kendi’s claim to fame is “antiracism”, but his definition of antiracism is not the same as ours. (His version of racism) is the political doctrine behind the street demonstrations, boycotts and statue topplings that have come together in a national movement.

He and other antiracists claim that the American system of politics, economics and policing has been corrupted by racial prejudice, that such prejudice explains the entire difference in socio-economic status between Blacks and others, that the status quo must be fought and beaten, and that anyone (Black or White) not actively engaged in this system-changing work is a collaborator with racism and therefore a legitimate target for attack. He wants policies that will redistribute the advantages, the stuff, that Whites have undeservingly acquired. He said, “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.” Apparently, if equality for Blacks is the imperative, discriminating on their behalf with drastic reforms, such as defunding police, is going to be necessary. But it is difficult to imagine a reform more likely to drive American ethnic (and other) groups apart than defunding, or even abolishing, urban police forces. The alternative to the police is not social work — it is the Second Amendment.

2. The author of a recent article in Washington Examiner said, “(The) fact is, ‘black lives matter’ is a matter of common decency entirely separate from the activist, ideological, left-wing agenda of the Black Lives Matter group.” He listed Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi as the founders of Black Lives Matter and Nikita Mitchel as its organizing director.

Again paraphrasing the article, Alicia Garza is an avowed Marxist. One of her main inspirations is Assata Shakur who was convicted of murdering a police officer, escaped from prison, and is on the FBI’s Most Wanted List. Patrisse Cullors said that she and Garza are trained Marxists. Opal Tometi is also an avowed Marxist. Garza, Cullors, and Tometi were named three of Time Magazine’s 100 Women of the Year for 2013.

Susan Rosenberg was BLM’s financial sponsor. She was affiliated with the Weather Underground and the Black Liberation Army; on the FBI’s Most Wanted List; arrested with hundreds of pounds of dynamite and weapons, including a machine gun; sentenced to 58 years in prison, and was pardoned by President Clinton in 2001.

BLM is clear about its opposition to President Trump. Nikita Mitchell, BLM’s Organizing Director, lamented that “We face blatant anti-blackness, capitalist values, and a rise of conservatism that has resulted in a fascist president.”

The BLM 2020 presidential campaign claims it intends to focus on racial justice, police brutality, government corruption and common-sense gun laws.

It is not hyperbole to claim that America, today, has come to a political crossroads and must decide which road to take. The one to the right will allow us to continue our journey to freedom and prosperity for all. The one to the left will take us to a ruinous destination of prosperity and control for a select few, but slavery or death for everyone else, roads already traveled by nations such as Russia, China, Germany, Cambodia and Vietnam.

As is the case in so much of life, the choice is not really difficult. It just takes knowledge of history, a driving desire to do right, and courage. Our future will become apparent after the national elections this November.