Report from the Senate

The Senate continued business last week with the committee meetings taking place to finalize organization. Senators continued to work on the drafting of their individual bills as the deadlines are quickly approaching.

This week will include the meeting of the sub-committees of the Appropriations Committee and other committees.

On Thursday, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, President Pro Tempore Dean Kirby and Senator Hillman T. Frazier presented Hinds Community College President Dr. Clyde Muse with a proclamation honoring his success and longevity. Muse, who plans to retire June 30, 2020, has led the college for 42 years, making him the state’s longest serving school president. Muse has been an educator for 68 years, taking over as president of then Hinds Junior College on July 1, 1978.

The Senate welcomed various groups this week including the TAG students from across the state, the Newton County Middle and Elementary School TAG students, the UMMC Nursing students, the Community Health Centers, and the fire chiefs. It is always difficult to visit with every group that comes through but I attempt to welcome all to your Capitol.

In preparation for Governor Tate Reeves’ State of the State address, the Senate passed House Concurrent Resolution Number 3, to approve a joint session of the House of Representatives setting it at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020. Both houses were looking forward to hearing the Governor’s assessment of our state and the plans for this session.

As always, drop by and visit your State Capitol.