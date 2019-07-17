Social Justice - excuse to destroy individual rights

I often write about the dangers social justice activists pose with their intolerant demands and the outcry for biased equality in America. The “social justice” movement is the foundation of today’s American-hating illegal immigrant supporting liberals who blame this country for every shortcoming of the lesser privileged. I find this movement so prodigiously dangerous because history has taught us about previous social justice coups that destroyed human rights and entire countries.

In 1920, a young activist organized many public meetings in a major city. During those meetings attended by hundreds of poor, and so-called “underprivileged,” he delivered speech after speech describing how his people were oppressed, exploited, excluded, discriminated against and ultimately betrayed by a more privileged group.

He explained the “oppressors” had long been privileged “national parasites.” His point was that the oppressors destroyed nations because of their greed and thirst for privilege and power. He proclaimed that his people were forced into food shortages while their oppressors lived in excesses. Then he said: “We do not believe that there could ever exist a state with lasting inner health if it is not built on internal social justice and we realized that if this social justice movement does not penetrate into the masses, to organize them, then we will never be able to liberate our people and we will never be able to think of rebuilding our country.”

That social justice movement did in fact infiltrate the masses. This activist organized a pivotal group of socialist politicians who promised the underprivileged all the equalities they had been denied. He formed a political group to liberate his people and rebuild his country. The activist’s name was Adolf Hitler, his new political party was the National Socialist German Workers’ Party — better known as the Nazi Party and his social justice movement resulted in the Holocaust.

Social justice has been a basis for stripping basic human rights away from people throughout history. Stalin in the Soviet Union, Hitler in Germany, Mussolini in Italy, Hirohito in Japan and most recently Maduro in Venezuela are all products of social justice taking over, which was catastrophic for the people and the country.

The term “social justice” was coined by a Catholic priest named Luigi Taparelli in the mid-19th century to describe a process by which justice is applied to society. Throughout the 20th century social justice became a relative term used as a political weapon. It had entirely different definitions for different people.

Social justice has become one of the political pillars of socialists, communists and Neo-Marxists. They insist that all disparities between the privileged and the underprivileged are blatant injustices. They insist justice is only achieved when a society implements a system that produces equality of outcome instead of equality of opportunity.

This is why perceived disparities between men and women and disparities between white Americans and black Americans are two of the biggest issues for social justice activists. They work tirelessly to create chaos to destroy all order. This is why “white privilege” and “male privilege” are two of the biggest social justice buzzwords you hear today.

Social justice has never protected individual rights, it systematically destroys them. It conflates perceived wrongs by labeling them all discrimination, and publicly calling all dissenters and non-conformists racists. It suggests people are guilty merely by accusation or perception. It believes in the rule of leftism — not the rule of law. It believes in feelings — not facts. Social justice is founded on perceived injustices not proven wrongs. It doesn’t affirm human rights — it destroys them.

The people behind this are not part of a movement, they are on a mission to destroy this country. The only way to fight this internal invasion is to come together as Americans. When the people of this country come together there’s neither a movement nor an enemy that could hurt this country.