Support your community newspaper

It would be incorrect to say “while thumbing through the latest edition of Publisher’s Auxiliary, I saw the story” since I didn’t have to “thumb.” It was plastered across the front page — “Annual readership survey confirms community newspaper readers are voters. Of course, we already knew that!

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, but I’m sure it does. Especially in this era of anti-press sentiment stirred up mainly from the White House. The problem there lies in that everything we hear groups all media into one heap. Community newspapers like this one, as well as the great big very liberal national media. We are not all the same. But that’s another story for another day.

Back to the Pub Aux story which is based on the trade magazine’s annual readership survey of rural and urban communities across the country.

It reads in part, “the survey, conducted annually for the National Newspaper Association, found that 85 percent of community newspaper readers said they are ‘very likely’ to vote in elections later this year or in 2020, compared to 73 percent of non-readers.”

Those surveyed also rated community newspapers as the “most trusted source of information about candidates running for public office.” Community newspapers were ranked higher (in order of rankings) than national network TV news, cable TV news shows, talk radio or satellite radio programs, metropolitan newspapers that cover major cities and suburbs, direct mailings from candidates or political parties and Facebook or Twitter.

“The results show Facebook and even direct mail have far less impact and readership than the political consultants insist, especially on the trustworthy scale,” NNA Vice President Matt Adelman was quoted in the article.

Survey respondents also agreed that “both readers and non-readers think it is important for the public to have access to public notices from local governments — community newspaper readers more so with an average rating of 8.23 on a scale of one to 10 (with 10 representing the highest) and 7.88 for non-readers.”

The story goes on to expand upon other survey findings.

“Community newspapers are also the leading source for shopping decisions and advertising content. For instance 79 percent of respondents agree community newspapers ‘provide valuable local shopping and advertising information.’ Further, 24 percent of respondents rate community newspapers as their go-to source for local purchasing decisions beating out all other mediums.”

Here’s how they rank.

1. Community newspapers, 24 percent.

2. Social media platforms, 17 percent.

3. Direct mailings, 14 percent.

4. In-store promotions, 12 percent.

5. Local TV stations, 10 percent.

6. Radio ads, 4 percent.

7. Cable TV ads, 2 percent.

8. Metro newspapers, 1 percent.

Here are a couple of additional tidbits we learned from the survey.

• 92 percent of community newspaper readers say their paper informs them.

• 64 percent of community newspaper readers share their paper with up to five other people.

• 61 percent of survey respondents turn to their local newspaper for information about candidates for public office at the federal, state or local level.

There you have it. Community newspapers continue to be a strong, viable product needed, wanted and desired by their readership. I guess we all learned a little bit from this survey. Well, actually, like I said at the begining, we already knew most of it.

So, folks, continue to support your community newspaper so we can continue to support you!