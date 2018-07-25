Term limits are long overdue

Politicians continue passing, and attempting to pass, overbearing laws that dictate everything we as citizens do, say and it’s even getting to the point they want to have control over what we think. When this country was founded the framers ensured that “we the people” have the ultimate power and the final say through our freedom of speech accompanied by our right to vote. Anytime elected officials overstep their authority and the government starts to choke liberty away from the people it’s our obligation to exercise our power by voting the power-starved politicians out of office and back to their private lives. Civil service and the right to represent the people a privilege and most elected officials, have lost sight of what their job really is after decades of self-service. When elected officials are neither listening to their constituents nor serving the best interests of this country it is time for the people to have their voice heard loud and clear, and the only way to accomplish this is by voting.

I firmly believe it was never intended for politicians to stay in office for decades. This leads to them forgetting why they were elected to serve and ultimately ends up with a majority of politicians serving their own self-interest. Legal citizens, notice I clearly wrote “legal”, still possess the power to stop these life-long politicians, but our voices will never be heard if we do not make voting a priority for all Americans. Having congressional term limits is long over-due but until we come together as citizens to let our voices be mistakenly heard through sheer numbers our elected leaders are not going to change how they go about business in the swamp of Washington D.C. Many of these officials have been in public office so long they have developed a “God complex” and sincerely believe that their personal beliefs and thoughts are always right and never wrong.

I believe the Founding Fathers could have never predicted that the citizens of this nation would be so consumed with life that we would take our voting rights for granted. During their times this would have been absolutely preposterous. They lived and suffered through the tyrannical rule of the British crown and had to fight for every single liberty and freedom we so easily take for granted each and every day. The rights we as legal citizens have were all paid for by our predecessors who happily fought and gave their lives for the very freedoms these career politicians are wanting to vote away.

When approximately one-half of our countries eligible voters fail to even register to vote, and one-half of those registered never actually cast a ballot we are setting the table for politicians to remain in office far longer than they ever should. Politicians and their staffs have a plethora of voter data, polling data and schematics available and due to the predictability of voter turnout they use that information as their guide to winning reelection after reelection. I’m not completely cynical yet. I believe a majority of our elected representatives started their political careers filled with noble intentions. However, after decades their noble intentions fade away and their priority becomes staying in power by staying in office as long as humanly possible.

It's time for the people to take back the power and get control of our elected officials by demanding term limits be established immediately and refusing to settle for anything less. The longer problems are ignored, or intentionally overlooked, and continue unchecked and unchanged the more damage they inflict and the more detrimental effects they cause. And the longer a problem is allowed to persist the harder it becomes to correct. I for one believe our elected officials have done enough damage to this country and it is time for us to correct our course and speak to them in the language politicians clearly understand, votes.