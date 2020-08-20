A tear fell from my eye Friday night before last, when my dad called to tell me Bro. Randy Cuchens was being taken by ambulance to the hospital with symptoms of a stroke. It just can­­­ not be true, I thought to myself. Not this man. Not this very special man.

Bro. Randy, as he was known by all, was the Music and Senior Adults Minister at First Baptist Church in Newton. He had been there over 35 years but was much more than that to my family, to the town of Newton, and to the surrounding communities. He was so very good to my parents and they both loved him dearly.

His a cappella version of Amazing Gr­­ace at my mother’s funeral last fall, I’m certain, brought a smile to her face in heaven, and his heart-felt words spoken in her honor brought a smile to our faces there in the sanctuary.

Bro. Randy died last Tuesday. To say he will be missed does not begin to express the feelings of anyone and everyone with whom he ever crossed paths.

Bro. Randy’s wife, Susan, died two years ago and I took my dad to her visitation and funeral. The church was packed as it was last year when I sat, again, by my dad as we said goodbye to Mom.

Over the last 10 months there is no telling how many times Bro. Randy stopped by my dad’s house just to check on him, just to say hello, to compare notes, you might say, with a fellow widower. Those visits meant so much to Dad, who after 65 years of marriage, needed someone who knew how he felt, someone who, too, was lonely, to confide in.

Those visits meant so much to our family. We knew that dad was not alone when we could not be there. We knew that Bro. Randy knew, by the grace of God it seemed many times, exactly when Dad needed him.

Just a couple of months ago, Bro. Randy was up on Dad’s roof checking on the damage from a fallen tree. The morning after the storm which brought the tree down he had the church men at the house cutting away portions of the tree before family could even get there so Dad could get in and out of the carport. I suppose he was family.

Two days before the stroke he was standing there on Dad’s front brick patio, where he had stood many times before during the last five months of fear and worry over this pandemic, praying with dad and keeping him company, even if for a moment’s time, when everyone was, is, trying to stay away from everyone else.

But, it’s not just my family that has had the pleasure, the honor, of calling Bro. Randy a friend. Thousands of people, I dare say, have benefited from his kindness, his generosity, his caring, loving, Godly spirit. If there was ever a man who walked the walk, and talked the talk of Christianity, it was Bro. Randy.

Ever since he fell ill there have been hundreds of posts on social media and they all use the same adjectives. The same adjectives I just used describing him along with many, many more. Search Randolph Wilson Cuchens on Facebook and read though the comments and I promise you’ll be amazed at the number of lives he touched.

Earlier this year, during quarantine, Bro. Randy started broadcasting on Facebook live nightly, singing the Doxology, and offering words of encouragement and inspiration as folks around Newton, and the world, sheltered at home. We tuned in nightly and saw cars stopped in the road by his house and his neighbors scattered amongst the trees in his front yard.

It was truely a blessing in a time of great need. That was the way he was though. Bro. Randy was a blessing at all times, not just times of need. I can hear his beautiful voice singing the Doxology now in heaven with Susan by his side.

Praise God from Whom

all blessings flow;

Praise Him, all creatures here below;

Praise Him above, ye heavenly hosts;

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost!

Amen

Thank you Bro. Randy.