Tune in at 2:30 for the daily update

We’ve been following Governor Tate Reeves’ “almost” daily 2:30 p.m. COVID-19 updates via Facebook Live for weeks now. Some days there is a good deal of interesting information provided by the governor, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Greg Michel. Other days it is just plain boring.

Keeping up with the public comments that are constantly running up the side of the page, on the other hand, has become my favorite part as I listen to those three men — and sometimes others — speak. There is always controversy in those comments and trying to figure out who is replying to whom is a never ending battle. One thing for certain, though, rude writers, it seems, are abundant in Mississippi.

I’m not sure the governor nor his handlers get to read the comments in real time, it is almost impossible for anyone, especially me, to read them all. They spin like the wheels on a slot machine, hardly ever slowing down, much less stopping.

Much of the chatter has nothing to do with topic at hand either. One day there was a guy who over, and over again posted the same comment about allegedly being abused as a child by a member of the clergy and calling out the alleged abuser by name and photo.

No one seemed to pay any attention to him and he eventually disappeared. Or I suppose he did.

The hot topic for the last few weeks was one that appeared constantly. Tons of folks were miffed that the Department of Motor Vehicles had not opened back up yet, but thank the good Lord it finally did this week — even if in a somewhat limited fashion — so those folks can go wait in line for a day or two...or maybe three.

It never occurred to me how many Mississippians turn 16 in any given year and “need” their driver’s license immediately. Or, according to some mom’s and dad’s comments they “need” that plastic card. I remember when my daughter turned 16 and that was an important part of our lives. I suppose the “need” we experienced a dozen or so years ago has faded from my memory over time. I do know that we waited for hours at the driver’s license station in Pearl.

Prior to them being reopened last month, beauty salons, nail salons and barber shops were out pacing the DMV on the scrolling comments of the Facebook Live broadcast. My dad is 87 years old and can’t wait for his appointment to get his ears lowered even after I whacked off his ponytail for him last week. So, I do understand the need for those services.

Personally, I cut my own hair with a set of clippers and being that there is not that much of it to deal with anyway, I don’t to have to worry or wait in that line. Wish I did!

There have also been a number of commentators who have gotten pretty cute with their posts, if not to everyone else at least, I am certain, the comments were cute in their own eyes.

Last week during the Monday press conferences one person was talking about recycling in Purvis while others were debating whether or not school teachers get paid in the summertime all while the governor was talking about COVID-19.

Daily folks are arguing over whether or not the use of face coverings works to slow the spread of the virus while Dr. Dobbs is basically jumping up and down begging people to stay at home, wash their hands, and wear a face mask when in public. He is the expert in my opinion, so I will follow his advice not those posting comments.

At this writing on Monday the number of new positive cases of coronavirus in Mississippi had hit an all time high for one day at 498. Unfortunately that number is not debatable, so for now everybody needs to heed the governor’s and the state health officer’s warnings.

Well, it’s almost 2:30 and time to tune in again.