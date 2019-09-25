Turn your mess into a message

Another busy weekend has come to an end. It seems like those two days fly by every time. My weekends are always full trying to keep up with the current events going on, and getting all of the housework done before Monday rears itself yet again. There were so many things going on this weekend, I wish I could have been in more than one place at one time.

I spent Saturday morning at The Roux in Walnut Grove, and it was a pretty great experience. The vendors had several different items to choose from and the antique automobiles all looked great, but by far my favorite part of the festival was the petting zoo featuring a kangaroo, camel and zebra among other great animals. The performers also presented awesome music to listen to as you shopped and checked out all of the different things. If you missed this year be sure to get ready to check out next year.

Sunday was an amazing eye-opening day. The annual Home of Grace Fundraiser was held in Sebastopol at New Zion Baptist Church. It is amazing to hear the difference this program has made in our community. Home of Grace is a rehab/recovery center for those suffering from addiction. Hearing testimony from not only those Home of Grace has helped, but also from the families who have their family members back was amazing.

This place is saving not only individuals, but it is saving families and marriages as well. With addiction it is not only the addict that suffers, but their families also go through it with them. They have to watch the person they love transform into someone they barely even know.

As much as I hate to admit it, I have watched that slow down hill spiral out of control and God is still working on my loved one’s story. Before you judge be sure to remember one day that might be your spouse or child that has taken this path.

As I sat and listened to story after story one thing kept replaying in my head. God doesn’t call the equipped, He equips the called. I have heard this a few times along here and there, but yesterday it really resonated with me. If you do not believe God can make a mighty move then you are wrong.

The amazing thing about God is when you think that addict will be on the path of destruction forever, He comes in and changes their heart. He sends the right person to the right place at the right time. It is a true blessing to see how God not only works in these individuals, but how He uses them for His kingdom. Many of the people advocating for Home of Grace now are people who have went through addiction or has had a family member go through addiction.

No matter how far we stray, no matter what we put into our bodies, or how we run our lives off the tracks God is always there, arms wide-open ready to welcome home his prodigal child. He takes the mess we create for our self and at the right time pulls us out of the grips of the devil and turns that mess into a message.

If you are in the middle of your mess, let go. Bring your mess to God and let Him turn that into your message. Reach out if you need help. Before long you will have a testimony that you will want to tell to anyone who will listen.

I am in the middle of watching someone I love in their mess and we are working to turn that mess into their message. The process is not easy. It might push you to the limits, but the end result will be so worth it.