September 26

Quick Bites is a program offered through the Mississippi State University Extension that provides timely information on a wide variety of topics to citizens across the state through interactive video. These programs are held during lunch (from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m.) on Thursdays at the Scott County Extension Service office, 230 South Davis Street, Forest.

September 26:“Quilts: Proper Use and Care” will be presented by Nancy Losure, Expert Quiltmaker, Golden Triangle Quilt Guild. Whether your quilts are modern or antique, the proper care and storage can keep them in good shape for many years to come. Nancy will share quilt structure and construction, fabrics and battings, as well as care and use of these heirlooms.

September 26

Food Pantry Program will start back at Crudup-Ward Activity Center on the last Thursday in September, 9/26/19, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Bring your ID and Income Informatin. For information call 601-507-2315 or 601-469-3357.

September 29

The monthly meeting for SCTS/ETHH/FHS Reunion Planning Committee will be held at the Graves building September 29th at 4:00 p.m.

September 29

Fifth Sunday Night Singing at High Hill Baptist Church, 10021 Road 206, Philadelphia, Sept. 29 at 6:00 p.m. featuring 2nd Mile.

September 30

The Scott County Small Farmers and Landowners Organization is preserving history by passing on survival skills to the next generation of matriarchs. The SCSFLO will present a biscuit making workshop on Monday, September 30, at Little Rock M.B. Church located at 643 Tallabogue Rd, Forest. Participants will learn the art of making fluffy and tasteful biscuits for their families to enjoy. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to partake of biscuits during the workshop along with locally made jams and sausage. Contact Vivian Sanders at 601-507-0416.

October 3

Scott Regional Hospital will host an in-service on Bone Health and Osteoporosis on Thursday, October 3rd, at 2:30 p.m., in the Scott Regional Hospital Cafeteria. The public is cordially invited to attend this free educational event which includes lots of information, refreshments, and door prizes. The speaker will be Ruby Lucroy, FNP, of Clark Medical Clinic. She will share information on the importance of keeping bones healthy. Attendees will learn about the most common bone diseases, risk factors, who is at risk, bone density test, treatment and how to make bones healthier. Call Lanay Russum at 601-732-2702 or email lanay.russum@rushhealth.com for more information or to reserve your seat.

October 5

The ladies of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Nu Pi Zeta Chapter of Forest, MS will have a Youth Auxiliary Informational. Come learn about our programs for young girls to develop leadership skills, perform community service, participate in fun workshops, and make new friends. Ages from 4 -18 years old. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Forest Public Library For more information you can contact Natasha Smith @ 601-503-6889.

October 14

CMRLS Libraries will be closed Monday, October 14, in observance of Columbus Day. Regular Library hours will resume on Tuesday, October 15. All online resources will be available at cmrls.lib.ms.us while your library is closed. Central Mississippi Regional Library System serves the public libraries of Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith Counties.