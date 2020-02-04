Calendar

Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:48am

All CMRLS Libraries in Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith Counties will be closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 virus and the safety of staff and patrons. Staff are working to clean and sanitize the libraries in advance of reopening. Watch the library website, cmrls.lib.ms.us and the library Facebook page, CMRLS.Libraries for future notices.

April 7

Forest Community Head Start will begin appointment only registration on Tuesday, April 7 at 10:00 a.m.  Call 769-274-2164 to schedule an appointment. If you need an appointment at a later time we will accommodate you. The schedule for registration is as follows: Tuesday: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.; Wednesday: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.; Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Your child must by three or four on or before September 1, 2020. You will need to bring the following items for Registration: Child's Certificated Birth Certificate, Child's 121 Immunization Record, Child's Medicaid/ CHIP/ Private Insurace Card, Parent's Proof of Income for the previous 12 months. W-2 for last check stub for 2019 and last check stub for the month prior to registration.

April 30

The Scott County Sheriff’s Dept. Annual Golf Tournament will be held on May 9 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the Forest Country Club. The cost is $180 per 3-man team and entry consists of a lunch for each person. Three mulligans per team can be purchased the day of the tournament for $5 each. There will be two flights based on a full field. The Deadline for entry is April 30. For more information and registration contact Richard Gregory at 601-469-3223. The Country Club will have 10 carts availabe to rent for $20 each. You must contact John Roby at 601-613-5615 to reserve a cart. If you do not reserve one of the 10, you must bring your own cart.

