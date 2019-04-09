Community Calendar

September 5

Quick Bites is a program offered through the Mississippi State University Extension that provides timely information on a wide variety of topics to citizens across the state through interactive video. These programs are held during lunch (from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m.) on Thursdays at the Scott County Extension Service office, 230 South Davis Street, Forest.

September 5:“Farm to Table Florals” will be presented by Lynette McDougald, Instructor Plant and Soil Sciences at Mississippi State University. Fall is almost here and this program will focus on the seasonal flowers incorporated into tablescapes along with entertaining ideas. Lynette will use those last flowers of summer which work well with Italian meal theme, wine & cheese party, and ever popular farm to table spreads.

September 8

The Pastor and members of St. Peter M.B. Church will host Friends and Family Day and Church Anniversary on Sunday, September 8 at 2:00 p.m. They are celebrating 119 years of service to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Special guest speaker will be Rev. Vincent Hokins, Pastor of New Bethel M. B. Church.

September 10

The Scott County 4-H Village Fair and MHV Homemaker's Fair will be held at the Scott County Extension Office. All entries for 4-H and MHV are due to the Scott County office by September 9, 2019 by 3:00 p.m. Entries will be open for viewing at 11:00 a.m. on September 10, 2019. Please call the Scott County Extension office at 601-469-4241 for exhibit areas and rules if interested.

All members of VFW Post 4974 are reminded that meetings are the second Tuesday of each month. Gary Robinson 601-507-7800.

The Scott County Mississippi Homemakers Fair and Lunch and Learn will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Fair exhibits of Food Preservation and Arts and Crafts may be entered by MHV members as well as non-members. Exhibits will be registered on Monday, September 9 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Scott County Extension Office, 230 South Davis Street in Forest. Exhibits will be judged on September 10 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. and will be closed to the public during judging. Exhibits will be open to the public for viewing from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. You may call the Extension office at 601-469-4241 for an exhibit list and registration form.

Lunch and Learn will be held September 10, beginning at 12:00 noon. Susan Farris will present a program on Mosaic Tile Art. The program is sponsored by Forest Community Arts. If you plan to attend this year’s Lunch and Learn, please call the Scott County Extension Office at 601-469-4241 to reserve your lunch.