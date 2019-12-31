Community Calendar

January 1

First Day Hike at Roosevelt. Start your New Year with an invigorating hike at Roosevelt State Park. With countless hiking trails available to visitors the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks invites the public to visit Roosevelt to start the year by joining in the First Day Hike Wednesday January 1, 2020. Bundle up, wear good hiking shoes and bring snacks and water to spend the first day of the new year enjoying the outdoors at your local state park. For more information contact Roosevelt State Park at 601-732-6316.

January 8

All members of VFW Post 4974 are reminded that meetings are the second Tuesday of each month. Gary Robinson 601-507-7800.

January 11

Gospel singing on the second Friday of every month. Various artists/groups at Sistrunk Pavilion starting at 6 p.m. Call Jerry Renfroe at 601-745-9173 with any questions.

January 18

Crissie Williamson Memorial Medical Mission at Forest Baptist Church. A free medical clinic for uninsured residents of Scott County on the third Saturday of each month. Residence and income verification required.