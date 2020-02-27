Community Calendar

February 27

Quick Bites is a program offered through the Mississippi State University Extension that provides timely information on a wide variety of topics to citizens across the state through interactive video. These programs are held during lunch (from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m.) on Thursdays at the Scott County Extension Service office, 230 South Davis Street, Forest.

February 27: “Sewing Workshops: Tips & Hints” will be presented by Sylvia Clark, Mississippi State University Extension Associate 4-H and Family and Consumer Sciences. Sewing is a creative, inventive, and resourceful art. Join in to learn the need and value of sewing workshops for both youth and adult audiences. We will talk about fun projects and how to engage your sewing clients.

February 29

Silent Auction at Still Blessed Worship Center located just East of Morton on Hwy 80. Bidding begins at 6:00 p.m. and closes at 8:00 p.m. We will also have rib plates with baked beans, potato salad, roll, dessert and a drink for $12 while they last. All proceeds go to our Campground Building Fund.

February 29

Due to weather conditions on Jan. 11, the benefit program for Sis. Gail Johnson has been rescheduled for Feb. 29 at 6:00 p.m. at Mt. Nebo M.B. Church at 256 Carver Ave., Philadelphia. Featured guests are Dorothy Wooten and the Golden Bells, the Gospel Keystones, Renewed, and St. Paul Mass Choir. For more information call Sherman “John Boy” Bufkin at 601-672-8353. (pd)

March 10

Sherman Hill United Methodist Church, 3262 Sherman Hill Rd. in Lake will hold their Family and Friends Day Program on March 8 at 1:30 p.m. The speaker for the program will be Rev. Vincent Dewayne Hopkins of New Bethel M.B. Chruch in Forest.

March 10

All members of VFW Post 4974 are reminded that meetings are the second Tuesday of each month. Gary Robinson 601-507-7800.