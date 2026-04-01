“Lord, grant that I may always bear in mind the very great dignity of the life you have called me to and all its responsibilities. Never let me dishonor it by being cold, or unkind, or impatient.” Saint Teresa of Calcutta

We are sorry to learn of the death of Mr. Ernest Gilbert who passed March 29th. Please keep his family in your prayers.

We are sorry to learn of the death of Mrs. Betty Ree Holifield Mosley, 1967 Hawkins High School class, of Cleveland, who passed March 28th. Please keep her family in your prayers, especially her son, Lacari. Memorial arrangements are incomplete.

Please keep the family of Mr. Johnny Rodriguez, Sr. in your prayers. He passed Saturday, March 28th and memorial arrangements are incomplete.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Jimmy Orlando Patrick who was memorialized March 28th at Christian Triumph M. B. Church with Pastor Willie Robinson officiating and delivering his eulogy. Mrs. Ruby Robinson was the Mistress of Ceremony, and other program participants were Rev. Sheldon Thomas and Rev. Percy Wright. Friends and family members shared their tributes. Please remember his family in your prayers especially his children Breylan Parhm, Ja’Daysha Patrick, Tristum Patrick, and Jimeria Patrick, and his parents, Becky Patrick and Jimmy Burks. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the death of Ms. Arlene Hunt who was memorialized March 28th during her Graveside Service at Lovelady Cemetery with Minister Tony Jordan officiating and delivering her eulogy. Our prayers are with her family especially her husband Edward Hunt and children Jeremy (Chiquita), Dexter, and Nicole Hunt, siblings Bonnie Hayes, Margaret Hunt, Odell (Annie) Hunt, Danny Hunt, and Loucie Gammage. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

We continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Lucille Patrick, Ronnie Willliams, Amos Holifield, Dr. Clarice Slaughter Bell, Ester Perry, Jo Taylor, Vernal Williams Breashears, Joe Tucker, Dr. Sheldon Graves, Kathy Hollingsworth, Gwendolyn Harvey Kelley, Dorothy Pinkston, R. C. Williams, Howard Burkes, Robert Jennings, Connie Sorey, LaToya, Que, and LaTasha McClendon, Bobby Carter, Linnie K. Lofton, Ruby Warnsley, Iris O’Neal Warnsley, Shelley Joseph, Vera Patrick, C. J. Polk, McArthur Robinson, Irene Lyles, Eleanor Longmire, Cathia Coleman, Connie Parker, Jordan Crump, Mary Bobbitt, Rev. Floyd McConnell, Thomas Anderson, Cliff Qualls, Jr., Virginia Hannah, Lavell Stewart, Ledora Benton, Rev. Henry Patrick, Lucy V. Moore, Sidney Ellis, Anderson “Yellow” Stingley, Dorothy Mae Patrick Tigar, London Thompson, Melba Dixon, Mitch Nichols, Lucille Flex, Laura Jackson, Roseann Lynn, Eunice Slaughter, Viola Morgan, Lillian Gray, Jean Bates, Tomi Reed Smith, Tommy Rankin, John Norman, Juanita Jones, Vernette Owens, Diane Williams, Dashell Earnest, Sherry Holmes, Will Hughes, Billy Jack Evans, Wells Gray, Otha Herrington, Robert Loper, Annie Curry, Ken Ormond, Eileen, Annie, Elijah, and Symone Ickom, Charity Robinson, Linda Martin Solomon, Ruthie Lay, Clark Jackson, George Tucker, Thorton Gray, Bobby Hodges, Wayne Lindsey, Patsy Bradford, Marie Graham, Rita Wash, Willie Wash, Margaret Bates, Lillie Mae Rodriguez Stewart, Cordell Hughes, Clyde Curry, Bobby Joe Spivey, Al and Lesa Bergin, Rev. Walter Roberts, Jr. and Rita Moody.

The Abundant Grace Temple of Deliverance (AGT) family and friends celebrated the first day of their Church Anniversary on March 22nd with Pastor Larry Reed, Sr., Bartholomew M. B. Church in Newton, bringing a dynamic message entitled “Standing on the Rock.” The message was inspiring and thought-provoking as he referenced the lack of a solid foundation. Monday night’s speaker was Bishop Clifton Thames from Aim for the Heart Ministries in Walnut Grove, and Pastor Camilla Boler from Faith Tabernacle Christian Center in Meridian was the Tuesday night speaker. The theme for the Church’s 27th Anniversary was “Moving Forward by the Grace of God.” Philippians 3:13-14. Thanks to Eloise Reed for inviting us and to Shyria Smith for her help.

The Morton United Methodist Church family sponsored their Wednesday Lenten on March 25th with a presentation regarding the work of the Methodist Children’s Home. The delicious traditional lunch was served and the hospitality was wonderful. The last 2026 Lenten Luncheon is Wednesday, April 1st with Lynch Chapel United Methodist Church Pastor Walter Roberts, Jr. as the guest speaker, and our readers are invited to attend.

We enjoyed visiting with Bill and Sandra Lovett and commend them for continuing to keep the faith. Special thanks to Dr. Sylvester Parker, Jr., who called to check on Legacy Change Agents.

We are proud of Zykuria Benton, Scott Central 8th graders, who placed 5th overall during the March 18th Archery competition. She was recognized as one of the top 3 female shooters and her team placed third in the competition. Congratulations to Zukuria who is the daughter of Jamisha Benton and Stanley Shephard, and the granddaughter of Idell Benton. Way to go!!!!

“Upholding the Scales” was the theme of the Constance Slaughter-Harvey Chapter of the Black Law Student Association’s Annual Scholarship and Award Banquet at the University of Mississippi. The event was held Saturday, March 28th and the guest speaker was Attorney Vangela Wade, 1993 graduate of the University of MS Law School. She is former CEO and Board President of MS Center for Justice. Constance Slaughter-Harvey brought “Words from our Namesake.” Legacy Executive Director Constance Burwell and Senior Intern James Burwell, III (Tre’) presented Legacy Scholarships to three students and the Chapter president Legacy Change Agent Diamond Lambert. Special thanks to the sponsors, some of whom included MCJ, Balch & Bingham, Daniel Coker, Forman Watkins, Phelps, Tannehill Carmean, and others. Congratulations to 2026 graduates and to their families and supporters.

MHV Cluster Club members Dorothy “Dale” Bradford and Cynthia Slaughter Melton attended the “Vegetable Gardening” with Dr. Eddie Smith on March 19th at the Scott County Extension office. His presentation on vegetable gardening was highly informative and interesting. Refreshments were served after the question-and-answer session. Cluster Club members thank Rayne Arnold and Tristien Phillipson for assistance.

The Lynch Chapel United Methodist Church family invites our readers to their Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4th at 11:00 until 1:00 at the James “Bo” Clark Park behind the Coliseum, 610 Court Road in Forest. They invite you and your family to a fun time of face painting, games, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

East Central Community College will host a screening of “Everlasting Life and Legacy of Medgar Evers” on Tuesday, April 7th at 1:30 p.m. in the Huff Auditorium on the Decatur campus. The event will include a panel discussion following the screening. Medgar Evers, a native of Decatur, played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement, and this documentary highlights his work, and lasting impact on Mississippi and this nation. Our readers are invited to join others to reflect, learn and engage. Legacy held a symposium on the life and legacy of Medgar Evers in 2019 in conjunction with the MS Department of Archives and History.

March Baby Phylis Campbell’s birthday was celebrated on March 26th at the Far Place Restaurant in Lake by her Birthday Club buddies Cynthia Slaughter Melton and Sandra Gallaspy. They treated her with gifts and a delicious meal.

Happy Birthday greetings to April babies born during the second week, namely Judy Thompson, Sammie Futch and Ainsley Crosby (8), Candace Ford, H. T. Smith, James Moore and Bryson Norman (9), Gregory Ficklin and Larisa Moore (10) and Debresha Qualls Macon and Deborah Mayers (11).

Answer to Women’s History Month Quiz Teaser #877: Francis Perkins was the first woman to serve in the presidential cabinet. She was the United States Secretary of Labor from 1933 to 1945 and was a key architect of the New Deal under Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who appointed her. Secretary Perkins was vital for creating Social Security, implementing the first minimum wage, establishing the 40-hour work week, and banning child labor. Her famous quote is “Being a woman has only bothered me in climbing trees.” Congratulations to Verna Manning for the correct response!

Women’s History Month Quiz Teaser #878: Who were the first female law school deans in Mississippi?