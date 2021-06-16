Our community is saddened by the transition of local community youth mentor, Mr. Robert Kimble, (1962 graduate of Hawkins High School) who watched, counselled, and guided community youth. A beautiful celebration of life was held Saturday, June 12th at Union Grove M. B. Church with Rev. Rochelle Wright officiating and delivering his eulogy. Ms. Rhonda Carter was the mistress of ceremony and other program participants included Mrs. Somer Moore, Mr. Charles Crudup, Mrs. Mildred Lindsey, Mrs. Rita Parker, Alderwoman Cynthia Melton, Rev. Walter Patrick, and Rev. Davis who delivered words of comfort. Union Grove Choir provided beautiful music. Please remember his family in your prayers, especially his wife, Mrs. Mae Jane Kimble, son Bobby (Diane), daughter-in-law Pamela Kimble, and grandchildren Jessica, Janis, Brian, Shakilria, and Quantaria. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our community and hearts are saddened by the transition of Ms. LeKendra Celeste “Rudi” Burks, a 2005 graduate of Forest High School, whose greatest joys were her children, Layla, Bella, Isaiah, and Nala. Graveside Service and Interment were held Saturday, June 12th at Lone Pilgrim M. B. Church. Pastor Timothy Croff officiated and delivered her eulogy. Elder Jason Harris provided words of comfort. Missionary Nykemia Brown was the mistress of ceremony. Other program participants were Rev. George Dotson and Robert Bohannon who shared a beautiful solo. Lauderdale Country Judge Veldore Graham provided a beautiful farewell solo. Our prayers continue to be with her family, especially her children, parents Rosie Batiste and Lee (Peggy) Nelson, , sister Ayanna (Horace) Butler, and aunt Josie Gammage. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Our community is saddened and offer our prayers to Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers and family with the June 9th transition of her husband and First Gentleman, Travis “Butch” Chambers. His memorial was Saturday, June 12 at Forest U. M. Church with Rev. Trey Harper officiating, Pastor David Slaughter reading scripture, and Rev. Sheldon Thomas providing the closing prayer. Mr. Bill Rigby celebrated Mr. Chambers’ legacy with a beautiful rendition of “Amazing Grace.” Mrs. Lesa Davis served as musician for the celebration. Please keep his family in your prayers, especially his wife, Mayor Chambers, sons Andy, Trey and Danny, and grandchildren.

Our community is saddened and offer prayers to the family of Ms. Beth Ann (Betty Ann) Evans who transitioned June 4th. A beautiful Celebration of Life Service was held June 12th at New Friendship Church. Pastor Elwando Patrick officiated and delivered her eulogy. Other program participants were Co-Pastor Stephanie Brown, Tykelisha Fulton, Deacon Edward Patrick, Kimyatta Vivians, and Sister Annette Qualls. She was lovingly remembered as a Christian with a generous spirit and pleasant personality. Our prayers are with her children, Kisha Vivians and Toney Vivians. Kelley Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Ms. Carrie Lynette Smith, 1973 graduate of Hawkins High School, who transitioned June 8th in Atlanta. She was the daughter of the late John Lee Smith and the late Mrs. Bertha Smith Stowers, and the sister of Lawrence Smith and Cassandra (Herman) Street. Memorial services are set for June 19th and Mapp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Edith Rand Burns who transitioned June 12th at her New York home. She was the niece of the late W. L. Slaughter and the mother of three girls, including LSU Professor/Author Dr. Lori Martin. Memorial services are incomplete. Please continue to remember her family in your prayers, especially her husband, Rev. Lee Burns.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of former Jackson Mayor Dale Danks, Jr. who transitioned June 9th at the age of 81. Danks served as mayor for 12 years – 1977-1989. Our prayers are with his family. We are sorry to learn of the passing of Alcornite Cordell Hughes who transitioned June 13th at the Atlanta home of his daughter. Our prayers are also with the family of the late Ira Singleton, Jr.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, including those mentioned in last week’s column. Please add Mrs. Doris Rand Graham, niece of the late W. L. Slaughter, to our prayer list.

A birthday celebration bash was held Saturday, June 12th for Mrs. Dorothy Pinkston at her home. Her party was attended by family and friends, including surprise visits from son, Todd, and grandson, Trey. All children and grandchildren were present and showered her with love, gifts, money, and special tokens. It was a wonderful occasion and we enjoyed the outstanding hospitality.

The life and legacy of the late Medgar Wiley Evers, assassinated June 12, 1963, was celebrated at his home which is officially a historical site. The celebration was attended by many including his daughter, Renee, and niece Carolyn Cockrell and family. What an impressive legacy and we are thankful that he lived among us.

Parishioners of St. Michael Catholic Church celebrated Word and Communion Service with special reflections from Sister Eileen Hauswald who addressed the subject, “To What Shall We Compare the Kingdom of God?” She encouraged members to go out and spread the good news and perhaps become a Christian Weed as the good news is proclaimed.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church Pastor, Rev. Shirley Wilder, delivered her Sunday message in person and announced that Facebook live services will be suspended. Her sermon theme was, “Let Your Light Shine” and her Scripture reference was Matthew 5:14-16. Rev. Wilder extended an invitation to attend and worship in person.

Little Rock M. B. Church Sunday service was in-person and via YouTube. Deacon Greg Nicks shared the devotion. Rev. Sheldon Thomas’ sermon theme was, “If You Don’t Use It, You’ll Lose It.” Scripture references were Psalm 24:1-2, James 1:17, and Matthew 25:14-30. Jesus, the Master, had given talents according to their ability, showing us that He had been watching them for a long time. Then He left them, not to return for a long time. But when He returned, they all had to give an account of their investments. Many times, we sat down on our gifts and talents because we try to compare ourselves to others. We have the tendency to make excuses and give long explanations why we can’t do what God has called us to do. Every good and perfect gift comes from God above. The gifts come FROM God and FOR God. We’re called to be managers only, not owners. When challenged to do God’s will, we’ll ask questions out of defiance, attention-seeking, or spiritual development. It’s all about the goodness of the Lord and all that He has done for us!

Happy birthday greetings to June babies born between 21 – 25, namely, Delora Nelson and Lakia White (21), Trinisa Murrell, Brenda Shepard, and Matthew Porter (22), Rev. Jimmie Sanders, Ta’maya Gilbert, Ayanna Batiste Buckley and London Evans (23), Eric Boone, Brianna Johnson, Khrystallyn Amos, and Brandon Amos (24), and Laron Moore, Robert Orellana, Tana Sontiago Perez, and Aleidas Orellana (25).

Answer to Father’s Month Quiz Teaser #622: The late Medgar Wiley Evers, civil and human rights activist and NAACP Field Director, is known as the “Father of the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement.” Congratulations to Dr. Stephanie Rhodes who provided the correct response. She and other Legacy Change Agents visited and toured his historic home several years ago.

Father’s Month Quiz Teaser #623: Who is known as the “Father of the Peanut Industry?”