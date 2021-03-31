Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for March 30, 2021: Mississippi Court of Appeals March 30, 2021



McCarty, David Neil, J.

XX 2019-KA-01416-COA

- Sami Kivinen a/k/a Sami Kaleva Kivinen v. State of Mississippi; Adams Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-KR-0037-J; Ruling Date: 12/17/2018; Ruling Judge: Forrest Johnson, Jr.; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Adams County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and Lawrence, JJ., Concur. Greenlee, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Smith, J. Emfinger, J., Not Participating. Dissenting Opinion: J. Wilson, P.J. Votes: Smith, J., Joins This Opinion.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2019-CA-01654-COA

- Michael Smith v. Katie Doe; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:14-cv-00221-SM; Ruling Date: 10/04/2019; Ruling Judge: Sheila Smallwood; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2019-CA-00891-COA

- Paul Lacoste v. Laura Lacoste; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:13-cv-00001; Ruling Date: 10/22/2018; Ruling Judge: Cynthia Brewer; Consolidated with 2014-CA-01724-COA Paul V. Lacoste v. Laura R. Lacoste; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 2013-001-B; Ruling Date: 03/20/2014; Ruling Judge: Cynthia Brewer; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2019-CP-00773-COA

- Gene Gales, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: H19-0104; Ruling Date: 11/12/2019; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Forrest County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2020-CP-00621-COA

- Willie Earl Taylor, Jr. a/k/a Willie Earl Taylor a/k/a Willie Taylor v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 45CI1:20-cv-00078-JA; Ruling Date: 05/18/2020; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Madison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2019-KM-01853-COA

- Nikolas Johnson a/k/a Nikolas Leshawn Johnson v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-315-JR; Ruling Date: 11/21/2019; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Majority Opinion: J. Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-CP-00118-COA

- Robert Johnson, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Humphreys Circuit Court; LC Case #: 6797; Ruling Date: 12/20/2019; Ruling Judge: Jannie Lewis-Blackmon; Majority Opinion: J. Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Humphreys County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2018-KA-01203-COA

- Carmon Sue Brannan v. State of Mississippi; George Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-15-10,129(2); Ruling Date: 07/30/2018; Ruling Judge: Richard McKenzie; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

XX 2018-CA-01767-COA

- In the Matter of the Conservatorship of Michelle A. Geno v. Craig M. Geno; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 2015-687; Ruling Date: 09/14/2018; Ruling Judge: J. Buffington; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: On Direct Appeal: Affirmed. On Cross-Appeal: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellant and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Wilson, P.J., Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Greenlee and McDonald, JJ., Concur in Part and Dissent in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Carlton, P.J., and McDonald, J.; Greenlee, J., Joins In Part. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: Carlton, P.J., and McDonald, J., Join This Opinion. Greenlee, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

2019-CA-00318-COA

- Markeeta Outlaw v. Linda O'Callaghan, both Individually and d/b/a Kenmare Group, LLC; Oktibbeha Chancery Court; LC Case #: 53CH1:17-cv-00419-KMB; Ruling Date: 12/26/2018; Ruling Judge: Kenneth Burns; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. The original opinion is withdrawn, and this modified opinion is substituted in its place. Affirmed. See opinion rendered. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

X 2019-CA-00318-COA

- Markeeta Outlaw v. Linda O'Callaghan, both Individually and d/b/a Kenmare Group, LLC; Oktibbeha Chancery Court; LC Case #: 53CH1:17-cv-00419-KMB; Ruling Date: 12/26/2018; Ruling Judge: Kenneth Burns; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. The original opinion of this Court is withdrawn, and this modified opinion is substituted in its place. Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Not Participating.

EN BANC

2019-CC-00405-COA

- Justin Roberts v. City of Jackson, MS; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:17-cv-00417-WLK; Ruling Date: 02/12/2019; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., would grant. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-WC-00913-COA

- Gamma Healthcare Inc. and Employers Insurance Company of Wausau v. Estate of Sharon Burrell Grantham; LC Case #: 1510281-P- 2333- C; Ruling Date: 02/27/2019; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., would grant. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-KA-01051-COA

- Kaderius Hamer a/k/a Kedarius Hamer v. State of Mississippi; Tippah Circuit Court; LC Case #: TK2018-191; Ruling Date: 06/07/2019; Ruling Judge: John Luther; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., would grant. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-CA-01335-COA

- Edward A. Soffra v. Shieldsboro Development, Inc. and Nikki S. Tingstrom, Individually; Hancock Chancery Court; LC Case #: 23CH1:16-cv-00781-JS; Ruling Date: 07/26/2019; Ruling Judge: Jennifer Schloegel; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

XX 2019-SA-01818-COA

- Marty Calhoun, Linda V. Calhoun, Ronald Holland and Janan J. Holland v. Mississippi Transportation Commission and Mississippi Department of Transportation; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:16-cv-00109-DH; Ruling Date: 10/22/2019; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee and Smith, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Lawrence, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Westbrooks, J.; McDonald, J., Joins In Part. Emfinger, J., Not Participating. Dissenting Opinion: Lawrence, J. Votes: Westbrooks, J., Joins This Opinion. McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.