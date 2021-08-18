Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for August 24, 2021:

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2019-KA-00855-COA

Lincoln Dille a/k/a Lincoln Dille II v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 14-0-25-251CRWLK; Ruling Date: 04/15/2019; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2019-CA-01587-COA

Mauldin Company v. Earnest Turnage; Smith Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2015-108; Ruling Date: 12/19/2018; Ruling Judge: Eddie Bowen; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2019-CA-01421-COA

William Hays Stephens v. Rachel Stephens; Oktibbeha Chancery Court; LC Case #: 53CH1:16-cv-00004-DWC; Ruling Date: 08/26/2019; Ruling Judge: Paula Drungole-Ellis; Consolidated with 2020-CA-00106-COA William Hays Stephens v. Rachael Stephens; Oktibbeha Chancery Court; LC Case #: 53CH1:16-cv-00004-DWC; Ruling Date: 01/27/2020; Ruling Judge: Paula Drungole-Ellis; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2019-CA-01583-COA

Jason Blaney and Sharon Blaney v. Black Jack Oil Company, Inc., Aldridge Operating Company, LLC, AOC, LLC d/b/a Aldridge Operating Company, William Gardner and Comor Industries; Adams Circuit Court; LC Case #: 11-KV-0040-S; Ruling Date: 09/04/2019; Ruling Judge: Lillie Sanders; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

XXX 2020-CA-00410-COA

Ray M. Ward and Mary K. Ward v. Marilyn Denise Cranford; Choctaw Chancery Court; LC Case #: 10CH1:18-cv-00053-JK; Ruling Date: 01/07/2020; Ruling Judge: Joseph Kilgore; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only With Separate Written Opinion, Joined In Part by McDonald and McCarty, JJ. Emfinger, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Carlton, P.J., and McDonald, J.; McCarty, J., Joins In Part. Concur in Result Only Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Join This Opinion in Part. Dissenting Opinion: Emfinger, J. Votes: Carlton, P.J., and McDonald, J., Join This Opinion. McCarty, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CA-00327-COA

Danny R. Sims v. Daniel Sims and Mary Kathleen Sims; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:18-cv-00113; Ruling Date: 10/21/2019; Ruling Judge: Cynthia Brewer; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant Danny R. Sims taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Not Participating.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CP-00625-COA

Thomas J. Hooghe a/k/a Thomas Hooghe a/k/a Thomas James Hooghe v. Warden Frank Shaw, Property Officer C. Young, and Unit Manager J. Jackson; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20CV001; Ruling Date: 05/26/2020; Ruling Judge: Charles Wright, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lauderdale County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2019-CA-01702-COA

Holcomb, Dunbar, Watts, Best, Masters & Golmon, P.A. f/k/a Holcomb Dunbar, P.A. v. 400 South Lamar Oxford Mad Hatter Partners, LLC and Blake Tartt III; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: L17-329; Ruling Date: 10/08/2019; Ruling Judge: Frank Vollor; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Wilson, P.J., Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., would grant. Greenlee, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-CA-01740-COA

Dorothy Lavon Coleman v. WGST, LLC, Keith M. Coleman, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. d/b/a Fidelity National Financial Title Group and Matthew Wilson; DeSoto Chancery Court; LC Case #: 17CH1:19-cv-01189; Ruling Date: 12/04/2019; Ruling Judge: Percy Lynchard, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Wilson, P.J., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00116-COA

Connell Gray a/k/a Connell Gray, Jr. a/k/a Cornell Gray, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Coahoma Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2015-0045; Ruling Date: 12/16/2019; Ruling Judge: Albert Smith, III; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Wilson, P.J., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CP-00224-COA

Andre Davis v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17CI1:19-cv-00526-GC; Ruling Date: 01/30/2020; Ruling Judge: Gerald Chatham, Sr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied