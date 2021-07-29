Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of July 29, 2021:

EN BANC

2019-CT-00763-SCT

Steven Brooks Russell a/k/a Steve Russell v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 28455; Ruling Date: 08/20/2018; Ruling Judge: William Chapman, III; Disposition: The Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by counsel for Steven Brooks Russell is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered 7/26/21.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01493-SCT

Howard Hays a/k/a Howard Thurman Hays, Jr. a/k/a Howard Hayes, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Leflore Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019- 0029(CM)(L); Ruling Date: 07/11/2019; Ruling Judge: Margaret Carey-McCray; Disposition: Howard Hays's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. All Justices Agree to Deny. Order entered 7/27/21.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00058-SCT

Craig Harris v. State of Mississippi; Panola Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: CV2019-138JMP2; Ruling Date: 11/18/2019; Ruling Judge: James McClure, III; Disposition: The Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Craig Harris, pro se, is dismissed. Order entered 7/22/21.

EN BANC

2021-AD-00001-SCT

In Re: Administrative Orders of the Supreme Court of Mississippi; Disposition: En banc order directing the disbursement of $204,915.26 in civil legal assistance funds among the MS Volunteer Lawyers Project, North MS Rural Legal Services, and MS Center for Legal Services. Order entered 7/26/21.