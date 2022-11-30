John Coleman, the leader of Express Grain Terminals LLC that shockingly declared bankruptcy last year, was arrested by state law enforcement agents on Tuesday morning.

Coleman, 46, 1107 Robert E. Lee Drive, has been charged with five counts of making false representations to defraud government and one count of false pretenses, according to a release from the state Attorney General’s Office.

Coleman was arrested Tuesday morning and brought to the Leflore County Jail where he immediately posted bond and was released.

“My office will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest and to work with other state and federal agencies,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch in a statement, “including the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Mississippi, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, to ensure the best possible outcome for the individuals and taxpayers harmed by the underlying fraud in this case.”

Fitch’s office announced its investigation into Coleman in February, following a determination by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce that Express Grain had submitted falsified audit documents in pursuit of renewing its grain warehouse licenses. Those licenses were required by state law for Express Grain to store grain and deal grain.

The indictment, issued by a Leflore County grand jury on Nov. 29, confirms charges against Coleman related to this accusation.

Coleman is accused of submitting altering audit documents completed by Ridgeland-based auditing firm Horne LLP in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, “thereby concealing significant financial instability and operating losses” which impacted the Department of Agriculture’s decision to renew Express Grain’s licenses.

Coleman is also accused of submitting altered audit documents to the Mississippi Development Authority in pursuit of a $750,000 grant. The MDA filed a complaint accusing Express Grain of this action in June.

Finally, the indictment charges Coleman of false and fraudulent representation to Mississippi farmers to deliver and store their grain with Express Grain and failing to pay them in an amount exceeding $50 million.

Once one of Leflore County’s fastest-growing companies, Express Grain filed for bankruptcy in September 2021. Law enforcement agents raided its offices, as well as Coleman’s home, in February, just days before the auction that sold Express Grain’s Leflore County properties.

The company still exists, but mostly on paper as attorneys and consultants attempt to have the company liquidated to close its affairs.

A long legal battle over Express Grain’s proceeds was settled earlier this year. Farmers who chose to sign on to the settlement were only able to claim a share of $9 million.

Coleman filed for bankruptcy on the same day as Express Grain. UMB Bank holds Coleman responsible for the more than $70 million in financing that Express Grain failed to pay back.

Albert Altro, a forensic accountant appointed by a federal judge to investigate Coleman’s finances, found no evidence of fraudulent activity in his report submitted last month.

