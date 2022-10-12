Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has confirmed that a Lake High School senior was killed Thursday afternoon in a shooting near the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Rd.

The victim has been identified as football player Travis Jones.

The incident is under investigation and being handled by the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

The school announced last night that Friday night’s division 5-2A contest with Philadelphia has been canceled.

Jones was a starter for the Lake defense and had recorded 20 tackles this season.