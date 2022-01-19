The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between January 5, 2022 and January 13, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

01/05 Fredrick Burks, Bailey St., Forest – Burglary/Business; Possession of Controlled Substance and Contraband in Jail (felony)

01/05 Lelagrace Foster, 8668 Hwy 483 N, Lena – Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor); Possession of Paraphernalia

01/05 Deandre Detril Ducksworth, 601 Burkes St., Forest – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

01/05 Amos Donald, 131 Wash Rd., Forest – Possession of Paraphernalia; Motor Vehicle Taking over $1000 (felony)

01/06 Kenny Joe Bearden, 3613 Russell Community Rd., Forest – Driving While License is Suspended; DUI/2nd Offense; Possession of Paraphernalia; Speeding too fast for Conditions

01/06 Misty Michelle Green, 117 Audry Rd., Carthage – Public Drunk; Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor)

01/06 Crystal Lofton, 14 Knight St., Philadelphia – Public Drunk

01/06 Brittney Crocker, 1488 Harrison Rd., Forest – Burglary/B&E Dwelling House/ Inner Door of Dwelling

01/06 Robert Charles Gray, 81 Lyles Dr., Morton – Arson/ Dwelling/ Public School

01/08 Victoria Frances Murchie, 632 N Woodland Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Paraphernalia

01/08 Sandra Renee Johnson, 113 Nate Rd., Lake – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Marijuana/ Syn/Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle

01/08 Justin Hollingsworth, 14782 Hwy 501, Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

01/08 Lenois Townsend, 151 Pike Rd., Lena – DUI/2nd Offense

01/08 Machandy Lageorge Bobbitt, 933 Stowers Rd., Forest – Alcoholic Beverage/Sell or Possession in Dry County

01/08 Teyarri Johnson, 1683 Old Hwy 18 Dr., Morton – Alcoholic Beverage/Sell or Possession in Dry County

01/09 Jordan Seth Grace, 3845 Ringgold Rd., Forest – DUI/Refusal

01/09 Antonio Terrell Bland, 203 Old Hickory Rd., Newton – Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon; Driving While License is Suspended; Disorderly Conduct/ Disobey Lawful Order

01/09 Timothy Jerome Wiggins, 2009 Citico Av., Chattanooga, TN – DUI; 1st Offense

01/09 Nicole Demetris House, 837 E 5th St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; Alcoholic Beverage/Sell or Possession in Dry County

01/10 Tremaine Danyale Robins, 618 N 4th Ave., Forest – DUI/ 3rd or Subsequent Offense; Obstructing Public Highway; Permit Unlicensed Person to Drive; No Proof of Auto Insurance

01/10 Kayla Michelle Monk, 1048 Bob Dr., Morton – Trespass; Disturbing the Peace of Another

01/10 Michael Scott Bates, 420 Kalem, Morton – Grand Larceny

01/10 Shukri Kariye, Africa – Controlled Substance; Forged/False/ or Fraudulent Prescriptions

01/10 Jerry Allen Taylor, 5297 N Hwy 35, Forest - Trafficking in Controlled Substance; Receiving Stolen Property (felony)

01/10 Alon Monk, no address listed, DUI/1st offense, Warrant City of Lake.

01/11 Clinton Watts, 745 Jack Lee Dr., Forest – Probation Violation

01/11 Jamari Deontrezi Boyd, 306 Crane Rd., Lake – Serving Time for Drug Court Violation

01/11 Jerry Charles Bell Jr., 1672 Turkey Creek Rd., Decatur – Public Drunk

01/12 Lenois Townsend, 151 Pike Rd., Lena – DUI/ 1st Offense

01/12 Eddie McGowan, 2650 Robert Butler Rd., Forest – Serving Time