10/03/22 to 10/09/22
10/03 Broderick Antonio Bogan, 276 N 3rd Ave., Forest – Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling; Attempt to Murder
10/03 DeAngelo Culpepper, 5730 Old Jackson Rd, Forest – Sentenced
10/03 Terry Ickom, 251 Hwy 80 E., Lake – Possession of Meth
10/03 Sharon Henry, 145 Clubview Dr., Jackson – Bond Surrender
10/03 Issiac Merrimon, Homeless – Indicted
10/03 Daniel Allen Myatt, 207 Walnut St., Walnut Grove – Court Order
10/03 Matthew Cole Nester, 2790 Hwy 489, Lake – Court Order
10/04 Jimmy Carl Porter, 51 Lynn Rd., Walnut Grove – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)
10/04 WC Scott, 4479 Hwy 80, Lawrence – Failure to Appear
10/04 Randall Griffin, 1693 Moorehead Rd, Conehatta- Seatbelt Violation; DUI/Other; Resisting
Arrest; Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Felony Warrant
10/04 Tina James, 51 Lynn St., Walnut Grove – No Turn Signal; Suspended License; No insurance
10/05 Jarrett Isiah Gammage, 4986 Ringgold Rd., Forest – Hold for Investigation
10/05 Devangelose Anderson, 681 Harris Rd., Forest – Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling; Hold for Investigation
10/05 Zykera Johnson, 89 Nate Rd., Lake – Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)
10/05 Jeramiah Dewayne Lewis, 78 Mill Creek Rd., Conehatta – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle
10/06 Ladarius Wilson, Hwy 21, Forest – Hold for Investigation
10/06 Salyra Coleman, Hwy 21, Forest – Robbery of Motor Vehicle; Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon; Armed Robbery; Gang Activity; Disturbance of Peace
10/06 Gaylon Bates, 439 Warrentown Rd., Pulaski – Disturbance of Peace
10/06 Jordan Lashard Donald, Payton St., Forest –Concealed Weapon without a Permit
10/07 William Lee Shepard, 181 Toy Chambers Rd., Lena – Aggravated Stalking; Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, Attempt; Malcious Mischief; Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon
10/07 Edward Hall, Mittimus
10/08 Eric Martinez, 7046 Quail Hill Rd., Charlotte, NC – Public Drunk; Disturbance of Peace
10/08 Tony Clark, 810 Haralson Rd., Forest – Trespassing
10/08 Stephanie Jones, No Address – Public Drunk
10/08 Quincey Hughes, 3789 Midway Odom Rd., Forest – Domestic Violence