The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between September 26 and October 2, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

10/03/22 to 10/09/22

10/03 Broderick Antonio Bogan, 276 N 3rd Ave., Forest – Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling; Attempt to Murder

10/03 DeAngelo Culpepper, 5730 Old Jackson Rd, Forest – Sentenced

10/03 Terry Ickom, 251 Hwy 80 E., Lake – Possession of Meth

10/03 Sharon Henry, 145 Clubview Dr., Jackson – Bond Surrender

10/03 Issiac Merrimon, Homeless – Indicted

10/03 Daniel Allen Myatt, 207 Walnut St., Walnut Grove – Court Order

10/03 Matthew Cole Nester, 2790 Hwy 489, Lake – Court Order

10/04 Jimmy Carl Porter, 51 Lynn Rd., Walnut Grove – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

10/04 WC Scott, 4479 Hwy 80, Lawrence – Failure to Appear

10/04 Randall Griffin, 1693 Moorehead Rd, Conehatta- Seatbelt Violation; DUI/Other; Resisting

Arrest; Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Felony Warrant

10/04 Tina James, 51 Lynn St., Walnut Grove – No Turn Signal; Suspended License; No insurance

10/05 Jarrett Isiah Gammage, 4986 Ringgold Rd., Forest – Hold for Investigation

10/05 Devangelose Anderson, 681 Harris Rd., Forest – Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling; Hold for Investigation

10/05 Zykera Johnson, 89 Nate Rd., Lake – Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)

10/05 Jeramiah Dewayne Lewis, 78 Mill Creek Rd., Conehatta – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle

10/06 Ladarius Wilson, Hwy 21, Forest – Hold for Investigation

10/06 Salyra Coleman, Hwy 21, Forest – Robbery of Motor Vehicle; Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon; Armed Robbery; Gang Activity; Disturbance of Peace

10/06 Gaylon Bates, 439 Warrentown Rd., Pulaski – Disturbance of Peace

10/06 Jordan Lashard Donald, Payton St., Forest –Concealed Weapon without a Permit

10/07 William Lee Shepard, 181 Toy Chambers Rd., Lena – Aggravated Stalking; Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle, Attempt; Malcious Mischief; Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon

10/07 Edward Hall, Mittimus

10/08 Eric Martinez, 7046 Quail Hill Rd., Charlotte, NC – Public Drunk; Disturbance of Peace

10/08 Tony Clark, 810 Haralson Rd., Forest – Trespassing

10/08 Stephanie Jones, No Address – Public Drunk

10/08 Quincey Hughes, 3789 Midway Odom Rd., Forest – Domestic Violence