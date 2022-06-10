The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between September 26 and October 2, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

09/26 Ashley Turnage, 3619 Ringgold Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance; Possession of Marijuana; Littering; Suspended License; No Insurance; Fleeing; Speeding 86/55

09/26 Shawn Sanderson, Good Hope Rd., Lake – Simple Domestic Assault

09/26 Marcos Aguilar, 920 George St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

09/26 William Glen Rowell, 90 Sunset St., Sebastopol – Parole Violation

09/27 Roosevelt Cousins, 43 Acree St., Forest – Larceny

09/27 Willie Ray Smith, 291 Esser Ave., Jackson – Hold for Other Agency

09/28 Dillon Burnham, 5993 Hwy 35 N., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

09/28 Jason Johnson, 78 North St., Sebastopol – Court

09/28 George Carr, 806 Willis St., Forest – Court

09/28 Ervin Smith, 521 Earthere St., City Not Listed – Disorderly Conduct; Destruction of Private Property

09/28 Brenda Amos, 273 Watertank Rd., Forest – Mittimus

09/28 Negasehus Culpepper, 131 Bradford Rd., Forest – Mittimus

09/28 Robert Beatty, 1398 Watson Dr., Forest – Mittimus

09/28 Tyler Brownlee, 509 Battle Rd., Forest – Mittimus

09/28 James Patrick, 273 N Watertank Rd., Forest – Mittimus

09/28 Johnny Coleman, 1914 S Coleman Rd., Forest – Mittimus

09/28 Glendy James, 365 Little Rock Country Rd., Forest – Hold for Other Agency

09/28 Parnell Newton, 21 Rose St., Forest – Disorderly Conduct

09/28 Aaron Fergerson, 1496 Hwy 487., Forest - Failure to Appear Warrant

09/29 Javier Morales, Scott Motel, Forest – Seatbelt Violation; No Tag; Speeding; No Driver’s License; No Proof of Insurance

09/29 Spencer Whitfield Jr., 863 Grennie Morrow, Lawrence – Hold for Other Agency

09/29 Larry Hobbs, 236 Oaks St., Pulaski – Hold for Other Agency

09/29 Valarie Roberts, 162 SCR 6588 Pulaski – DUI/Other

09/29 Taneika Wilson, 188 Pace Rd., Forest – Failure to Comply; No Driver’s License; Disorderly Conduct

09/29 Erika Santosha Moore, 30 Burkes Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

09/29 Gasper Gomiz, I’bervillle Rd., Forest – Leaving the Scene of An Accident; DUI/1st Offense; No Proof of Insurance; No Driver’s License

09/30 Raven Issac, 134 Ball Park Rd., Choctaw – Public Drunk; Disorderly Conduct; Resisting Arrest

09/30 Ezra White, 1684 Steadman Rd., Morton – Hold for Other Agency

10/01 Eric Levone Brown, 405 S Coleman Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

10/01 Willie Lee Warren Jr., 3966 Brooksville Rd., Louisville – Hold for Other Agency

10/01 Jacques Baron Bell, 428 Graves St., Forest – Disregard to Traffic Device; Speeding; DUI/1st Offense; Careless Driving

10/02 Lauren Lee, 400 Pearl Woodvine, Pearl – DUI Refusal

10/02 Cesar Reyaose, 714 Hillsboro St., Forest – Careless Driving; DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Insurance

10/02 Atayvion Pope, 231 Pace St., Forest – Disorderly Conduct; Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle enhanced; Hold for Investigation

10/02 Joseph Perritt, 2561 Blossom Hill Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession on Stolen Firearm; Trespassing; Possession of Marijuana

10/02 Christy McKay Frith, 4930 Ringgold Rd., Forest – Contempt of Court; 2x Trespassing Warrant

10/02 Marcial Puac, Old Morton Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Insurance