The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between November 7 and November 13, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

11/07 Taylor Norwood, Red Bonnett Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

11/07 Elizabeth Kay Cain, 6950 Hwy 488, Carthage – No Driver’s License; No Insurance; Allowing Unauthorized Person to Operate Motor Vehicle

11/07 Bobby Eugene Monk Jr., 3965 Bufkin Rd., Forest - Burglary of Commercial Building,(felony); Possession of Stolen Firearm

11/08 Marquael Kitchens, 435 S McDowell Rd., Jackson – Speeding; No Insurance; Disorderly Conduct x3; DUI/ 2nd Offense

11/08 Felecia Clayton, 7343 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Forest - Domestic Violence

11/08 John McGee 212 Joe St., Forest – Sale of Meth

11/08 Byram Fountain, 1176 Oliver Dr., Forest – Sale of Controlled Substance

11/08 Lamarty Kincaid, 11289 Hwy 35 N., Forest – Sale of Meth

11/08 Michael Patrick, 173 Patrick Dr., Forest – Possession of Meth

11/08 Maximo Garcia, 6347 Hwy 80, Morton – Domestic Violence, Simple Assault

11/08 Laketric Teon Foster, 195 Day Ave., Louisville – No Insurance; Possession of Paraphernalia; DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License on Demand

11/08 Latoya Shepeard, 1002 Mill Rd., Lena – No Insurance; DUI/Other; No Driver’s License on Demand

11/08 Larryshekoa Mays, 6294 Hinze Rd., Louisville – DUI/Other

11/09 I’Tayvion Pope, 231 Pace Rd., Forest – Possession of Marijuana (felony)

11/09 Braden Alexander Peters, 1528 N Jordan St., Carthage – DUI/1st Offense; Failure to Keep Proper Lane

11/09 Paul Wiltcher, 297 Haynes Chappell Rd., Pelahatchie – Telecommunications Harassment

11/09 Wilbur Sims, 2416 42nd Ave., Meridian – State Work Program

11/09 Marcus Triplett, 5609 Grierson St., Moss Point – State Work Program

11/09 Herman Turner, 704 Academy Dr., Benton – State Work Program

11/09 Paul Jones, CR35 1402, Heidelberg – State Work Program

11/09 Zackary Loper, 615 Jones Rd., Forest – DUI

11/10 James Monroe Johnson, 1401 Rocky Creek Rd., Morton – Possession of Meth (felony)

11/10 Sheldon Tubby, 109 Choctaw Rd., Conehatta – No Driver’s License; Possession of Paraphernalia; Child Endangerment, Child Restraint; Seatbelt Violation

11/10 Darius D. Derricks, 750 Cade St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

11/10 Scott Huston, 2050 Hwy 483 N, Morton – DUI/Other

11/10 Jamerio Robinson, 182 Elm St., Forest – Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle; Disregard Traffic Device; No Seatbelt

11/10 Brandon Palmertree, 365 Mahaffey Rd., Morton – DUI/Other

11/11 Edward Hall, Mittimus

11/13 Daryll Fabian Bacalliao, 418 Hwy 35 N, Forest – Domestic Violence; Public Drunk

11/13 Gasper Francisco Juan, 349 I’berville Rd., Forest – No Driver’s License; Open Container; DUI/2nd Offense; Careless Driving; No Insurance

11/13 Jordan Pace, 721 Ephesus Rd., Forest - Hold

11/13 Wheaton Calvin, 926 Munn Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

11/13 Jason Bradshaw, 3281 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Domestic Violence, Simple Assault

11/13 Nicklos Davis, 102 Alma Ave., Walnut Grove – DUI/1st Offense; No Seatbelt; No Proof of Insurance; Possession of Paraphernalia

11/13 Jewaun Marquez Robinson, 631 Hall Rd., Forest – No Insurance; Seatbelt Violation; Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle; DUI/Other

11/13 Jenerio Demarquez Young, 40 Stout Lane, Louisiana – No Driver’s License; No Insurance; Possession of Controlled Substance

11/13 Shaun Wade Addy,417 S Main St., Newton – Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle; DUI/1st Offense; No Insurance; Suspended License