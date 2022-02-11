The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between October 24 and October 30, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

10/24 Kimberly Nicole Nicks, 837 E 5th St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License

10/25 Floyd Spangler, 3936 Measles Rd., Morton – Hold for Other Agency

10/25 Dana Wright, 2639 S Little River Rd., Forest – DUI

10/26 Jordan Strong, 592 Lone Pilgrim Rd., Forest – Mittimus

10/26 Valarie Roberts, 162 SCR 5588, Pulaski – Mittimus

10/26 Kierra Young, 746 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Mittimus

10/26 Shawn Sanderson, 3071 Good Hope Rd., Lake – Mittimus

10/26 James Allen, 1983 Peoples Rd., Philadelphia – No Tag; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana, Reckless Driving

10/26 Erica Brown, 12210 Rd 101, Philadelphia – Contempt of Court, Child Restraint

10/26 Cody Massey, 93 S State St., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (misd); Hold for Investigation

10/26 Jessie Eason, 55 Blackberry Long – Expired Tag; No Insurance; DUI/Other; Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle

10/26 Jessie Jackson, Kalem Rd., Morton – Indictment, Possession of Controlled Substance

10/26 Matthew Allen, 2915 Ellisville Blvd., Laurel – Burglary; Hold for Other Agency

10/26 Henry Anderson, 178 N Boykin St., Morton - No Turn Signal; No Seatbelt; DUI/1st Offense; No Insurance; Failure to keep proper lane

10/26 Michael Benford, 71 Floyd Dr., Morton – DUI/Other

10/26 Brittney Jackson, 125 Old Wire Rd., Pelahatchie – DUI/1st Offense; No Seatbelt; No Insurance

10/28 Lee Trenton Gee, 1790 Bear Rd., Carthage – DUI/2nd Offense

10/28 Melanie Thompson, 5181 Pleasant Grove Rd., Carthage – No Insurance; Careless Drivng; Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle

10/28 Tony Clark, Homeless – Disturbance of Peace; Trespassing; Felony Assault on Law Enforcement Officer x2; Resisting Arrest

10/28 David Jerome Mays, 831 Holly Bush Rd., Brandon – Felony Possession of Controlled Substance

10/28 Bill Thomas, 1723 Steadman Rd., Morton – Petit Larceny

10/28 Edward Hall – Mittimus

10/28 Diamante O’Neal Burrell, 524 Old Pinola Braxton Rd., Braxton – No Proof of Insurance; Reckless Driving; Speeding 104/55; Improper Passing

10/28 Laderius Brimett, 462 Graytown Rd., Lake – DUI/Other

10/28 Brianna Bass, 231 Jones St., Forest – No Seatbelt; Obstructing Public Street; DUI/2nd Offense; No Insurance; DWLS

10/28 Perry Terrell Patrick, 979 Oliver St., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; DWLS; Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle; Illegal Parking; No Seatbelt; No Insurance

10/28 Shemokia Mario Pinkston, 40 Johnsontown Rd., Forest – DUI; No Driver’s License

10/28 Mateo Alonzo Bautisti, 1529 Gatewood Rd., Lake – No Seatbelt; No Insurance; DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License

10/28 Elder Bladamir Macario, 415 Wilson St., Forest – No Insurance; DUI/1st Offense’ No Driver’s License

10/29 Diego Garcia Torrez, 291 N 2nd Ave., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Insurance

10/29 Henry Perez, 624 Dummyline Rd., Morton – DUI/1st Offense

10/29 Francisco Alonzo Y Alonzo, 520 Hillsboro St., Forest – Failed to Signal; DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Proof of Insurance

10/30 William Charles Harris, 661 Hillsboro St., Forest – Hold for Investigation

10/30 Yoel Contreras Dominguez, 555 Byron St. - DUI/Other; Possession of Paraphernalia

10/30 Antavious Teroz Donald, 102 Simon Land Dr., Newton – Hold

10/30 Jamian Martoz Smith, 601 Debra St., Carthage – Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

10/30 Shannon Carnley, 3364 Hwy 13 S., Morton – Warrant, Failure to Appear