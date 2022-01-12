The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between November 21 and November 28, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

11/21 Jamario Austin, 2503 45th Ave, Meridian. Simple Possession/Disorderly.

11/21 Charles Body, 1503 Perkins, OH. DUI Other.

11/21 David Wayne Spivey, 201 S. Fifth Ave., Forest. Shoplifting.

11/22 Vicky Wells, 4104 Chase Lane, Texarkana, Ark. Public Intoxication, Poss. Marijuana.

11/22 Edward Hall, Hwy. 80 E. Forest. Hold until 11/28.

11/22 Leanne Stewart, 695 Cedar St., Lake. Uttering Forgery.

11/23 Jainekia Williams, 948 J.H. Meredith, Kosciusko. DUI other.

11/23 James Hughes, 232 Parker Rd. Pelahatchie. DUI, No Insurance.

11/23 Jeremy Pugh, 201 Mann Rd., Morton. Hold for MDOC.

11/23 Willie James, 208 Acres St., Morton. DUI.

11/23 Henry Johnson, 501 Harrison Lane, Forest., Dui 1st Speeding 75/55.

11/23 Patricia Waggoner, 664 Old Forest Rd., Pulaski, False Pretense, Hold.

11/23 Eric MeShawn Adams, 409 Trenton Rd., Forest. DUI Other, No DL, No Ins.

11/23 Dillon Netherland, 6591 Ebenezer Rd., Carthage. Poss. Controlled Substance.

11/24 Patricia Waggoner, 664 Old Forest Rd., Pulaski. Warrant Brandon.

11/24 Duay Anton Sales, 814 Wilson St. Forest. No DL, DUI, No Ins.

11/25 Jerry Johnson, 51 Weldon Lane, Forest, DUI Second., No DL, No Ins., No Seatbelt.

11/25 Gevorio Marquis Robinson, 489 Trenton Rd, Forest, DUI 1st, No Proof of Ins. No DL.

11/25 Rodolpho Perez Ocosco Orita, 316 N. 8th St. Forest. DUI 1st, No DL, Careless Driving.

11/25 Antonio Lucas Santizo, 640 Banks St., Forest. DUI 1st, No Ins. Careless Driving.

11/26 Eddie McCrory, 824 Greer Rd., Forest. Aggravated Domestic.

11/26 Eddie Gilbert, 115 Nate Rd. Lake. Disorderly conduct.

11/26 Tomas Pedro Beltazar, 5029 Hwy. 80, Morton. DUI

11/26 Maria Valazque, 654 E. 2nd Morton. DUI 3rd, leaving the scene.

11/27 Timothy Laster, 117 Thomas Dr., Morton. Hold for investigator.

11/27 TyQuail Hamlin, 208 Dickens, Carthage. No DL, No Ins.

11/27 Deavon Santoria Walton, 659 Peave St., Forest., DUI Other, Seatbelt Violation.

11/27 Ivory Lamond Bowie, 130 Holmar Rd., Brandon, DUI 1st.

11/28 Jamal Hughes, 598 Bobbit Rd., Forest. Hold for Forest PD.