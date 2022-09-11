The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between October 31 and November 6, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
10/31 Oscar Martinez, 721 Hwy 481 S, Morton – Trespassing; Contempt of Court (FTA)
10/31 Pierceson Farve, 264 S Oswald Rd., Philadelphia – Driving While License is Suspended; Speeding; Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle
10/31 Dawson Rogers, 10090 Rd 2202, Union – Domestic Violence; Disturbance of Peace; Resisting Arrest; Possession of Marijuana
10/31 Tyree Dewan Shepard, 4966 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Warrant, Domestic Violence
11/01 Chris Weems, 170 Southern St., Morton – Domestic Violence
11/01 Ashley O’Bryant, 2916 Flora St., Jackson – Drug Court Violation
11/01 Kendrick Deon McCarty, 3048 Hwy 395, Noxapater – DUI/1st Offense; Driving While License is Suspended;
11/01 Isaiah Nixon, 2755 Russell Community Rd., Forest – Probation Violation
11/02 Destiny Moore, 179 Watson Dr., Forest – Disturbance of Peace
11/02 Tony Clark, Homeless – Trespassing
11/02 Zachius Brown, 435 Moore St., Morton – Mittimus
11/03 Jennifer Thurman, 624 Old Hwy 35, Forest – Mittimus
11/03 Jay Colton Hollingsworth, 6677 Hwy 35 S, Morton – DUI/1st Offense; Driving While License is Suspended
11/03 Jarred Colby Craft, 1650 Steadman Rd., Morton – DUI/1st Offense; License Expired
11/03 James Allen Ross, 614 CR49, Louin – DUI/1st Offense; No Insurance
11/03 Stanley Cortez Armon, 452 Hunter Dr., Byram – DUI/1st Offense; No Insurance; Possession of Marijuana (less than oz.); Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)
11/03 Kimberly Shenay Rimmer, 180 James Kincaid Rd., Lena – No Insurance; DUI/1st Offense; Driving While License is Suspended
11/03 Claudio Seba, 2266 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense
11/04 Richard Drue Usry, 43 N Ross Ave., Shepard, TX – Probation Violation
11/04 Dshawn Doral Patrick, 125 Whitehead Rd, Lawrence – Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle
11/04 Terry Fontenot, 257 Dick Lee Rd., Lena – Disturbance of Peace
11/04 Isabel Arreguin, 2201 King Rd., Forest – No Proof of Insurance; DUI/Other; No Seatbelt; Speeding; Possession of Marijuana
11/04 Edward Hall, Mittimus
11/04 Tony Evans, 169 Battle Rd., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; No Driver’s License; No Insurance
11/04 Sylvelle Longmire, 245 Robert Butler Rd., Forest – DUI/Other; Possession of Paraphernalia
11/05 Brandon Demand Burkes, 124 Rose St., Forest – Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Paraphernalia
11/05 Manuel Briones Sanchez, 241 SCR 70-1, Mize – Refusal of Breathalyzer; No Driver’s License; DUI/1st Offense; Failure to keep Proper Lane
11/06 George Allen, 650 Kalem Rd., Morton – Possession of Paraphernalia
11/06 Reggie McCardy, 9304 Hwy 13 N, Lena – DUI/1st Offense; No Seatbelt