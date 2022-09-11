The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between October 31 and November 6, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

10/31 Oscar Martinez, 721 Hwy 481 S, Morton – Trespassing; Contempt of Court (FTA)

10/31 Pierceson Farve, 264 S Oswald Rd., Philadelphia – Driving While License is Suspended; Speeding; Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle

10/31 Dawson Rogers, 10090 Rd 2202, Union – Domestic Violence; Disturbance of Peace; Resisting Arrest; Possession of Marijuana

10/31 Tyree Dewan Shepard, 4966 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Warrant, Domestic Violence

11/01 Chris Weems, 170 Southern St., Morton – Domestic Violence

11/01 Ashley O’Bryant, 2916 Flora St., Jackson – Drug Court Violation

11/01 Kendrick Deon McCarty, 3048 Hwy 395, Noxapater – DUI/1st Offense; Driving While License is Suspended;

11/01 Isaiah Nixon, 2755 Russell Community Rd., Forest – Probation Violation

11/02 Destiny Moore, 179 Watson Dr., Forest – Disturbance of Peace

11/02 Tony Clark, Homeless – Trespassing

11/02 Zachius Brown, 435 Moore St., Morton – Mittimus

11/03 Jennifer Thurman, 624 Old Hwy 35, Forest – Mittimus

11/03 Jay Colton Hollingsworth, 6677 Hwy 35 S, Morton – DUI/1st Offense; Driving While License is Suspended

11/03 Jarred Colby Craft, 1650 Steadman Rd., Morton – DUI/1st Offense; License Expired

11/03 James Allen Ross, 614 CR49, Louin – DUI/1st Offense; No Insurance

11/03 Stanley Cortez Armon, 452 Hunter Dr., Byram – DUI/1st Offense; No Insurance; Possession of Marijuana (less than oz.); Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)

11/03 Kimberly Shenay Rimmer, 180 James Kincaid Rd., Lena – No Insurance; DUI/1st Offense; Driving While License is Suspended

11/03 Claudio Seba, 2266 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

11/04 Richard Drue Usry, 43 N Ross Ave., Shepard, TX – Probation Violation

11/04 Dshawn Doral Patrick, 125 Whitehead Rd, Lawrence – Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle

11/04 Terry Fontenot, 257 Dick Lee Rd., Lena – Disturbance of Peace

11/04 Isabel Arreguin, 2201 King Rd., Forest – No Proof of Insurance; DUI/Other; No Seatbelt; Speeding; Possession of Marijuana

11/04 Edward Hall, Mittimus

11/04 Tony Evans, 169 Battle Rd., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; No Driver’s License; No Insurance

11/04 Sylvelle Longmire, 245 Robert Butler Rd., Forest – DUI/Other; Possession of Paraphernalia

11/05 Brandon Demand Burkes, 124 Rose St., Forest – Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Paraphernalia

11/05 Manuel Briones Sanchez, 241 SCR 70-1, Mize – Refusal of Breathalyzer; No Driver’s License; DUI/1st Offense; Failure to keep Proper Lane

11/06 George Allen, 650 Kalem Rd., Morton – Possession of Paraphernalia

11/06 Reggie McCardy, 9304 Hwy 13 N, Lena – DUI/1st Offense; No Seatbelt