The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between November 29 and December 5, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
11/29 Amber Reed, 1378 George Rd. Forest, Drug Court
11/29 David Lee Monk, Hwy 21 Forest, D3 Conduct
11/29 Johnny Coleman, 191 Coleman St. Forest, Trafficking Meth, Poss. Of Cocaine (Felony)
11/29 Gail Woodfox, 717 Wicker St., Forest, Trafficking Meth, Bringing contraband inside facility (Felony)
11/29 Natasha Nicole Tucker, 82 Woodview St. Morton, Poss. Controlled Substance
11/29 Steven D. Gaffenrod, 1512 Dennis Rd., Lake, Poss. Firearm by convicted, trespassing
11/30 Otis Qualls, 600 W. Spring St., Forest, Aggravated Trespassing
11/30 Hannah Traxlor, 522 Coal Bluff Rd., Forest, Felony Child Neglect X2
11/30 John Howell, 233 Edwards Rd., Forest, Simple Assault
12/1 Sukri Kariye, 12015 SE 268, St. Washington, Prescription Fraud
12/1 Jonathan Graham, 2166 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Forest, Indictment
12/1 William Harris, 4986 Ringgold Rd., Forest, Shooting into occupied dwelling
12/1 John McGee, Trafficking controlled substance, Sale of Controlled Substance
12/1 Jonathon Stehenson, 475 Ephesus Rd., Forest, Indictment Burglary of a Dwelling
12/1 Darrell D. Barnett, 2379 Line Prairie Rd., Morton, Indictment Motor Vehicle
12/1 Carrie Louise Wright, 185 Boykin Rd., Morton, Poss. Marijuana in motor vehicle, DUI, No Ins. Required lighting equip
12/1 Mark Lee Lewis, 1420 Hwy. 80 W., Morton, Domestic Violence
12/2 Lawrence Dixon, 605 Birch St., Forest, Simple Domestic Violence
12/2 Edward Earl Hall, Hwy. 80 E., Forest, Weekend Mittimus
12/2 Rodjrick M. Derrick, 703 Crudup St., Forest, DUI Other, No ins
12/2 Laxavarius Wash, 507 Ann St, Forest, DUI 1st, Suspended license, Poss. Of paraphernalia
12/3 Johnathon Brown, 1432 CR 16128, Louin, MS, Dui 1st, Driving with suspended license
12/3 Jeremy G. Taylor, 1321 Hazel County Rd., Lake, Failure to pay fines
12/3 Safice Spivey, 1389 Mule Dr, Forest, Contempt of Court
12/4 Maurice Williams, 1715 Dave Williams Rd., Forest, Disturbing the Peace
12/4 Ricky Lenard Jr., 650 Kalem Rd., Morton, Disturbing the Peace, Trespassing
12/4 Gasper Francisco, 349 Iberville Apt, Forest, Child Abuse, expired tag, DUI
12/5 Dashayla Jackson, 328 Conehatta Rd., Union, DUI other