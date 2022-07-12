The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between November 29 and December 5, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

11/29 Amber Reed, 1378 George Rd. Forest, Drug Court

11/29 David Lee Monk, Hwy 21 Forest, D3 Conduct

11/29 Johnny Coleman, 191 Coleman St. Forest, Trafficking Meth, Poss. Of Cocaine (Felony)

11/29 Gail Woodfox, 717 Wicker St., Forest, Trafficking Meth, Bringing contraband inside facility (Felony)

11/29 Natasha Nicole Tucker, 82 Woodview St. Morton, Poss. Controlled Substance

11/29 Steven D. Gaffenrod, 1512 Dennis Rd., Lake, Poss. Firearm by convicted, trespassing

11/30 Otis Qualls, 600 W. Spring St., Forest, Aggravated Trespassing

11/30 Hannah Traxlor, 522 Coal Bluff Rd., Forest, Felony Child Neglect X2

11/30 John Howell, 233 Edwards Rd., Forest, Simple Assault

12/1 Sukri Kariye, 12015 SE 268, St. Washington, Prescription Fraud

12/1 Jonathan Graham, 2166 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Forest, Indictment

12/1 William Harris, 4986 Ringgold Rd., Forest, Shooting into occupied dwelling

12/1 John McGee, Trafficking controlled substance, Sale of Controlled Substance

12/1 Jonathon Stehenson, 475 Ephesus Rd., Forest, Indictment Burglary of a Dwelling

12/1 Darrell D. Barnett, 2379 Line Prairie Rd., Morton, Indictment Motor Vehicle

12/1 Carrie Louise Wright, 185 Boykin Rd., Morton, Poss. Marijuana in motor vehicle, DUI, No Ins. Required lighting equip

12/1 Mark Lee Lewis, 1420 Hwy. 80 W., Morton, Domestic Violence

12/2 Lawrence Dixon, 605 Birch St., Forest, Simple Domestic Violence

12/2 Edward Earl Hall, Hwy. 80 E., Forest, Weekend Mittimus

12/2 Rodjrick M. Derrick, 703 Crudup St., Forest, DUI Other, No ins

12/2 Laxavarius Wash, 507 Ann St, Forest, DUI 1st, Suspended license, Poss. Of paraphernalia

12/3 Johnathon Brown, 1432 CR 16128, Louin, MS, Dui 1st, Driving with suspended license

12/3 Jeremy G. Taylor, 1321 Hazel County Rd., Lake, Failure to pay fines

12/3 Safice Spivey, 1389 Mule Dr, Forest, Contempt of Court

12/4 Maurice Williams, 1715 Dave Williams Rd., Forest, Disturbing the Peace

12/4 Ricky Lenard Jr., 650 Kalem Rd., Morton, Disturbing the Peace, Trespassing

12/4 Gasper Francisco, 349 Iberville Apt, Forest, Child Abuse, expired tag, DUI

12/5 Dashayla Jackson, 328 Conehatta Rd., Union, DUI other