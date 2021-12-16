The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between December 1, 2021 and December 9, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

12/01 Paula Pryor, 1462 Steadman Rd., Morton – Disturbing the Peace of Another

12/01 Paula Thomas, 365 Sanctified Rd., Morton – Disturbing the Peace of Another

12/01 Joany Strickland, 32 1st St., Forest – Bond Surrender

12/01 Stanley Ray Puckett Jr., 56 Tadpole Rd., Forest – Not Listed

12/02 Daniel Todd Dennington, 18820 Hwy 21 S, Philadelphia – Fleeing or Eluding Police in Motor Vehicle, (felony)

12/02 Baxter Hall, 3007 Hugh Mitchell Rd., Conehatta – Contempt of Court

12/02 Roger Stokes, 1064 Smith Rd., Walnut Grove – Justice Court

12/02 Anthony Charles Anderson, 1957 Anderson Rd., Forest – Burglary/Dwelling/Break Inner Door/Lawfully; Domestic Aggravated Assault

12/03 Jimmy Lavelle Mitchell, 745 Pettey Rd., Forest – Contempt of Court

12/03 Catenia Pace, 146 Willis Rd., Forest – Trespass; Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance

12/04 Domingo Ronaldo Miguel, 288 North St., Forest – Malicious Mischief, Value <$1000

12/04 Alvester Tucker Sr., 487 Delores Ln., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); Speeding 30+

12/04 Slyvonia M Patrick, 586 Wash Dr., Forest – Public Drunk; Possession of Beer or Light Wine in a Dry County or J; Alcoholic Beverage\ Sell or Possession in a Dry County

12/06 Mark Starke Patterson, 821 Wilson St., Forest – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

12/07 Nieves Phillip Comby, 667 Reservation Rd., Walnut Grove – DUI/ 1st Offense

12/07 Bobby Murray, 1467 Jimmy Dr., Forest – Not Listed

12/07 Deonta Montreal Posey, 439 Sanctified Rd., Morton – Burglary/ Dwelling, Occupied

12/07 Cathy Lynn Harper, 21278 Hwy 80, Lake – Warrant/Justice Court (probation violation)

12/08 Deciderio Leal, 808 Bailey St., Forest – Malicious Mischief, Value <$1000

12/08 Ronnie Hill, 1760 Spinout Rd., Carthage – Indictment

12/08 Kayode Ifabiyi, 2413 South 93rd St., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma- Trafficking in Controlled Substance

12/08 Thuy Nguyen, 2413 South 93rd St., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Trafficking in Controlled Substance

12/08 Eric Devon Patrick, 122 Beulah Rd., Forest – Court Order

12/08 Mark Starke Patterson, 821 Wilson St., Forest – Writ to Take Custody

12/09 Gail Steele, 281 Pettey Rd., Forest – Malicious Mischief, Value <$1000

12/09 James Donald Johnson, 62 Armstrong Circle, Monticello, MS – DUI/ 3rd or Subsequent Offense; Driving While License is Suspended

12/09 Dornica D. Bennett, 875 Williams BL#710, Ridgeland, MS – DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); Only One or No Headlights