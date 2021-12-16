The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between December 1, 2021 and December 9, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
12/01 Paula Pryor, 1462 Steadman Rd., Morton – Disturbing the Peace of Another
12/01 Paula Thomas, 365 Sanctified Rd., Morton – Disturbing the Peace of Another
12/01 Joany Strickland, 32 1st St., Forest – Bond Surrender
12/01 Stanley Ray Puckett Jr., 56 Tadpole Rd., Forest – Not Listed
12/02 Daniel Todd Dennington, 18820 Hwy 21 S, Philadelphia – Fleeing or Eluding Police in Motor Vehicle, (felony)
12/02 Baxter Hall, 3007 Hugh Mitchell Rd., Conehatta – Contempt of Court
12/02 Roger Stokes, 1064 Smith Rd., Walnut Grove – Justice Court
12/02 Anthony Charles Anderson, 1957 Anderson Rd., Forest – Burglary/Dwelling/Break Inner Door/Lawfully; Domestic Aggravated Assault
12/03 Jimmy Lavelle Mitchell, 745 Pettey Rd., Forest – Contempt of Court
12/03 Catenia Pace, 146 Willis Rd., Forest – Trespass; Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance
12/04 Domingo Ronaldo Miguel, 288 North St., Forest – Malicious Mischief, Value <$1000
12/04 Alvester Tucker Sr., 487 Delores Ln., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); Speeding 30+
12/04 Slyvonia M Patrick, 586 Wash Dr., Forest – Public Drunk; Possession of Beer or Light Wine in a Dry County or J; Alcoholic Beverage\ Sell or Possession in a Dry County
12/06 Mark Starke Patterson, 821 Wilson St., Forest – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order
12/07 Nieves Phillip Comby, 667 Reservation Rd., Walnut Grove – DUI/ 1st Offense
12/07 Bobby Murray, 1467 Jimmy Dr., Forest – Not Listed
12/07 Deonta Montreal Posey, 439 Sanctified Rd., Morton – Burglary/ Dwelling, Occupied
12/07 Cathy Lynn Harper, 21278 Hwy 80, Lake – Warrant/Justice Court (probation violation)
12/08 Deciderio Leal, 808 Bailey St., Forest – Malicious Mischief, Value <$1000
12/08 Ronnie Hill, 1760 Spinout Rd., Carthage – Indictment
12/08 Kayode Ifabiyi, 2413 South 93rd St., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma- Trafficking in Controlled Substance
12/08 Thuy Nguyen, 2413 South 93rd St., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Trafficking in Controlled Substance
12/08 Eric Devon Patrick, 122 Beulah Rd., Forest – Court Order
12/08 Mark Starke Patterson, 821 Wilson St., Forest – Writ to Take Custody
12/09 Gail Steele, 281 Pettey Rd., Forest – Malicious Mischief, Value <$1000
12/09 James Donald Johnson, 62 Armstrong Circle, Monticello, MS – DUI/ 3rd or Subsequent Offense; Driving While License is Suspended
12/09 Dornica D. Bennett, 875 Williams BL#710, Ridgeland, MS – DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); Only One or No Headlights