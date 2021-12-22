The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between December 8, 2021 and December 16, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
12/08 Deciderio Leal, 808 Bailey St., Forest – Malicious Mischief/ Value <$1000
12/08 Ronnie Hill, 1760 Spinout Rd., Carthage – Indictment
12/08 Kayode Ifabiyi, 2413 South 93rd St., Oklahoma City, OK
Trafficking in Controlled Substance
12/08 Thuy Nguyen, 2413 South 93rd St., Oklahoma City, OK
Trafficking in Controlled Substance
12/08 Eric Devon Patrick, 122 Beulah Rd., Forest – Court Order
12/08 Mark Starke Patterson, 821 Wilson St., Forest – Write to Take Custody
12/09 Gail Steele, 281 Pettey Rd., Forest – Malicious Mischief/ Value <$1000
12/09 James Donald Johnson, 62 Armstrong Circle, Monticello – DUI/3rd Offense; Driving with a Suspended License
12/09 Dornica Bennett, 875 Williams BL#710, Ridgeland – DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana (misd); Only One Headlight
12/09 Amy Harrison, 4745 N Fish Pond RD, Salisbury, MS – Not Listed
12/10 Mybrisha Jones, 823 Latham St, Walnut Grove – Shoplifting/1st Offense/Value $1000 or less; Domestic Aggravated Assault
12/11 Diego Gomez Hernandez, 624 N Banks St., Forest – Public Drunk
12/11 Christina Richey, 306 Crain Rd., Lake – Animal Cruelty/Cat or Dog
12/11 Marcus Sharkey, 3402 Hwy 13 S., Morton – Disturbance of Family
12/11 Sylvester Lee Jackson, Jr., 223 Bolden St., Union – Hold for Evaluation
12/12 Neri Aguilar - Lopez, 1230 E 7th Rd#11, Forest – DUI/1st Offense
12/12 Christopher Walker, 24 Springdale Rd., Laurel – DUI/1st Offense; No Auto Insurance
12/12 Leshea Jwantrail McKinnis, 109 C. E. Bowen Lane, Brandon – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Paraphernalia
12/12 Roderick Duane Skiffer, 162 Merit Rd, Mendenhall – Possession of Paraphernalia
12/12 Neko Kaveon McClelland, 4316 Pleasant Grove, Little Rock, MS
Disturbing the Peace of Another
12/14 Robert Jerkins, 1386 Harperville Rd., Forest - Indecent Exposure/1st Offense; Expired Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; No Tag; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order
12/14 Latrina Charnell Patrick, 104 May St., Forest – Aggravated Assault, Use of Deadly Weapon
12/14 Jeremy Keith Pugh, 201 Munn Dr., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)
12/14 Shiann Marie Chunn, 112 Lindsey Rd., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)
12/14 Tim Anderson, 393 Monroe Moore Rd., Morton – Knowing Violation of Protection Order
12/14 Adolopho Mann, 2138 Lawrence-Hazel Rd., Lawrence – Accessory/ After the Fact of a Felony; Possession of Weapon By a Convicted Felon
12/15 David Ray Cumberland, 823 Herring Rd., Morton – Disturbin the Peace of Another; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order
12/15 Dusty Yarrington, 608 Franklin Rd., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Simple Domestic Violence Assault/1st/2nd Offense
12/16 Terri Jones, 247 Montrose Rd., Lake – Disturbing The Public Peace
12/16 Emerald Jones, 247 Montrose Rd., Lake – Disturbing the Public Peace
12/16 Kevin Jones, 217 Montrose Rd, Lake Disturbing the Public Peace
12/16 Shawanda Lynette Pinkston, 634 Old Hwy 80 Lake, Disturbing the Peace of Another
12/16 Tenishia Nicole Jones, 217 Montrose Rd., Lake – Disturbing the Peace of Another1
12/16 Darnisha Kevionna Jones, 217 Montrose Rd., Lake – Disturbing the Peace of Another
12/16 Taniyiah Niquis Jones, 217 Montrose Rd., Lake Disturbing the Peace of Another