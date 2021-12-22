The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between December 8, 2021 and December 16, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

12/08 Deciderio Leal, 808 Bailey St., Forest – Malicious Mischief/ Value <$1000

12/08 Ronnie Hill, 1760 Spinout Rd., Carthage – Indictment

12/08 Kayode Ifabiyi, 2413 South 93rd St., Oklahoma City, OK

Trafficking in Controlled Substance

12/08 Thuy Nguyen, 2413 South 93rd St., Oklahoma City, OK

Trafficking in Controlled Substance

12/08 Eric Devon Patrick, 122 Beulah Rd., Forest – Court Order

12/08 Mark Starke Patterson, 821 Wilson St., Forest – Write to Take Custody

12/09 Gail Steele, 281 Pettey Rd., Forest – Malicious Mischief/ Value <$1000

12/09 James Donald Johnson, 62 Armstrong Circle, Monticello – DUI/3rd Offense; Driving with a Suspended License

12/09 Dornica Bennett, 875 Williams BL#710, Ridgeland – DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana (misd); Only One Headlight

12/09 Amy Harrison, 4745 N Fish Pond RD, Salisbury, MS – Not Listed

12/10 Mybrisha Jones, 823 Latham St, Walnut Grove – Shoplifting/1st Offense/Value $1000 or less; Domestic Aggravated Assault

12/11 Diego Gomez Hernandez, 624 N Banks St., Forest – Public Drunk

12/11 Christina Richey, 306 Crain Rd., Lake – Animal Cruelty/Cat or Dog

12/11 Marcus Sharkey, 3402 Hwy 13 S., Morton – Disturbance of Family

12/11 Sylvester Lee Jackson, Jr., 223 Bolden St., Union – Hold for Evaluation

12/12 Neri Aguilar - Lopez, 1230 E 7th Rd#11, Forest – DUI/1st Offense

12/12 Christopher Walker, 24 Springdale Rd., Laurel – DUI/1st Offense; No Auto Insurance

12/12 Leshea Jwantrail McKinnis, 109 C. E. Bowen Lane, Brandon – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Paraphernalia

12/12 Roderick Duane Skiffer, 162 Merit Rd, Mendenhall – Possession of Paraphernalia

12/12 Neko Kaveon McClelland, 4316 Pleasant Grove, Little Rock, MS

Disturbing the Peace of Another

12/14 Robert Jerkins, 1386 Harperville Rd., Forest - Indecent Exposure/1st Offense; Expired Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; No Tag; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

12/14 Latrina Charnell Patrick, 104 May St., Forest – Aggravated Assault, Use of Deadly Weapon

12/14 Jeremy Keith Pugh, 201 Munn Dr., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

12/14 Shiann Marie Chunn, 112 Lindsey Rd., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

12/14 Tim Anderson, 393 Monroe Moore Rd., Morton – Knowing Violation of Protection Order

12/14 Adolopho Mann, 2138 Lawrence-Hazel Rd., Lawrence – Accessory/ After the Fact of a Felony; Possession of Weapon By a Convicted Felon

12/15 David Ray Cumberland, 823 Herring Rd., Morton – Disturbin the Peace of Another; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

12/15 Dusty Yarrington, 608 Franklin Rd., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Simple Domestic Violence Assault/1st/2nd Offense

12/16 Terri Jones, 247 Montrose Rd., Lake – Disturbing The Public Peace

12/16 Emerald Jones, 247 Montrose Rd., Lake – Disturbing the Public Peace

12/16 Kevin Jones, 217 Montrose Rd, Lake Disturbing the Public Peace

12/16 Shawanda Lynette Pinkston, 634 Old Hwy 80 Lake, Disturbing the Peace of Another

12/16 Tenishia Nicole Jones, 217 Montrose Rd., Lake – Disturbing the Peace of Another1

12/16 Darnisha Kevionna Jones, 217 Montrose Rd., Lake – Disturbing the Peace of Another

12/16 Taniyiah Niquis Jones, 217 Montrose Rd., Lake Disturbing the Peace of Another