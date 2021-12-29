The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between December 15, 2021 and December 23, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

12/15 David Ray Cumberland, 823 Herring Rd 06, Morton – Disturbing the Peace of another; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

12/16 Dusty Yarrington, 608 Franklin Rd., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Simple Domestic Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

12/16 Deaaron McNair, Address Unknown – Simple Domestic Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

12/16 Terri Jones, 247 Montrose Rd., Lake – Disturbing the Public Peace

12/16 Emerald Jones, 247 Montrose Rd., Lake – Disturbing the Public Peace

12/16 Kevin Jones, 217 Montrose Rd., Lake – Disturbing the Public Peace

12/16 Shawanda Lynette Pinkston , 634 Old Hwy 80, Lake – Disturbing the Peace of Another

12/16 Tenishia Nicole Jones, 217 Montrose Rd., Lake – Disturbing the Peace of Another

12/16 Darnisha Kevionna Jones, 217 Montrose Rd., Lake – Disturbing the Peace of Another

12/16 Taniyiah Niquis Jones, 217 Montrose Rd., Lake – Disturbing the Peace of Another

12/17 Zachary James Pinter, 313 Hwy 492, Sebastopol – DUI/1st Offense; No Auto Insurance

12/17 Willie Earl Williams Sr., 1273 Lawrence Hazel Rd., Lawrence – Contempt of Court

12/17 Johnny Jerome Kincaid, 175 James Kincaid Rd., Lena – Writ to take Custody

12/17 Latavin Cortez Hicks, 3260 Cliff Armstrong Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

12/17 John Ealy Weidman, 333 Holmes St., Lake – Shoplifting/1st Offense, Value $1000 or less

12/18 Jalen Lashawn Coleman, 2198 Old Hwy 80, Forest – Disturbing the Peace of Another

12/20 Rolando Esquivel, 1505 E 3rd St., Forest – Grand Larceny; Receiving Stolen Property (felony)

12/20 James Winters, 815 Beaver Creek Rd., Newton – Grand Larceny, Receiving Stolen Property (felony)

12/20 Bobby Adcox, 7448 Old Hwy 80 E, Forest – Receiving Stolen Property (felony); Hold for Other Agency

12/20 Christopher Jamal West, 245 N Raleigh St., Forest – Possession, Sale, Transfer of Stolen Firearm; Possession of Marijuana greater 30

12/20 Michael Reed, 1378 E 7th Street, Forest – Trafficking in Controlled Substance

12/20 Christian Marie Stamper, 204 Lucille St., Newton – Credit Card Use with Intent to Defraud (felony)

12/21 Drucelia McKee, 121 Rawson Lane, Forest – Burglary of a Dwelling; Break Inner Door Lawfully

12/21 Brian Gabriel Mask, 214 Half Moon Rd., Carthage – Public Drunk

12/21 Kwan Tane, 727 Cornwall Ave., Brooklyn NY – Aggravated Assault, Extreme Indifference to Life

12/21 Tanzenya Tenelle Lundy, 5764 Windgate Lane, Lithonia, GA – Aggravated Assault, Extreme Indiffernce to Life

12/21 Jakin Shelley Brown. 1575 Ablos Rd., Conehatta – Indecent Exposure/1st Offense; Disorderly Conduct, Business Disturbance

12/22 Alex Weaver, 2512 Bigwoods Rd., Lena – Burglary of a Dwelling, Break Inner Door, Lawfully

12/22 Shailei Stapleton, 2512 Bigwoods Rd., Lena – Not Listed

12/22 Bobby Ray Carlisle, 619 48th Ave., Meridian – Indictment

12/23 Diamond Page, 256 Turner Chapel Rd., Raleigh – DUI/ 1st Offense

12/23 Christopher Rash, 130 Cedar Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense