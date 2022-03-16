The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between March 2, 2022 and March 10, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

03/02 Mackie Steven May, 487 Dennis Rd., Lake – Not Listed

03/02 Phillip Dewayne Jones, 1308 Salem Rd., Forest – Not Listed

03/02 Robert Charles Gray, 81 Lyles Dr., Morton – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

03/02 Melissa May, 489 Dennis Rd., Lake – Hold for Other Agency

03/03 Kathleen Graffenread, 107 S Rasco Lane, Forest – Not Listed

03/03 Mandy Grace Stewart, 109 Old Black & White Cemetery Rd., Forest - Not Listed

03/03 Richard Fortenberry, No Address, Not Listed

03/03 Timothy Bridges, 396 Patrick Dr., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Auto Insurance; No Tag or Expired; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); No Seatbelt

03/03 Marzell Reed Jr., 537 N Water Tank Rd., Forest – Sale of Paraphernalia; Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor); Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

03/03 John Easterling, 4428 Conehatta Prospect Rd., Conehatta – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

03/03 Andre Williams, 659 Patrick Dr., Forest – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order; Possession of Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)

03/04 James Paul Varnado, 510 Patrick Farms Dr., Pearl, MS – State Work Program

03/04 Justin Tyler Nelson, 9175 Hwy 15, Newton – Probation Violation

03/04 Mandy Gail Landrum, 1264 Good Hope Rd., Lake – Telecommunications Crime/ Threats

03/05 Imer Ariel Chilel, 1794 Steadman Rd., Morton – DUI/ 1st Offense

03/06 Shanna Nichole Bufkin, 63 County Rd. 1727, Bay Springs – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Paraphernalia; DUI/1st Offense; No Auto Insurance; Improperly Operating Equipment

03/06 Caleb Dakoda Frakes, 2907 CR 23, Bay Springs – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Marijuana/Syn Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle; Possession of Paraphernalia

03/06 Francisco Juan Felipe, 470 Old Hwy 13, Morton – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Proof of Auto Insurance

03/06 Alexis Nicole Gore, 866 E Fourth St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Window Tint Darker than Authorized

03/06 Carolyn Denise White, 214 Main Street #C23, Walnut Grove – Disturbing the Peace of Another

03/06 Justina Rayann Hall, 482 Conehatta-Lake Rd., Conehatta – Profanity, etc. in a Public Place; Disorderly Conduct/Disobey Lawful Order; Disturbing the Public Peace

03/06 Christi Xavian Lewis, 487 Conehatta-Lake Rd., Conehatta – Profanity, etc. in a Public Place; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order; Disorderly Conduct/ Breaching Peace W/A Willful/Want; Resisting or Obstructing, Disturbing Public Peace

03/06 Dyrana Thomas, 1558 Mills Rd., Conehatta – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order, Disturbing Public Peace

03/06 Gordon Duane Charlie, 1558 Mills Rd., Conehatta – Profanity, etc. in a Public Place; Disturbing the Peace of Another

03/06 Oscar Rigoberto Martinez, 721 Hwy 481 South, Morton – Burglary of Dwelling, Breaking Out, Obstructing Public Highway; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

03/07 Terry Evans, 125 Old College St., Hickory – Disturbing the Peace of Another

03/07 David Lathern Usry, 583 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

03/07 Mark Starke Patterson, 821 Wilson St., Forest – Trespass

03/08 Jason Johnson, 78 North St., Sebastopol – Sale, Controlled Substance within 1500 ft. of Church

03/08 Stephanie Lott, 33 Longview Dr., Grenada – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

03/08 Jamaka Shaffer, 375 N 2nd St., Forest – Discharge of Firearm in City Limits Municipal Ordinance; Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon

03/08 Demarcus Atterberry, 138 Leola St., Stonewall – Probation Violation

03/08 Lareon McCurdy, 2409 Smith County Rd. 78, Carthage – Motor Vehicle Taking over $1000 (felony)

03/08 Ashley Holden, 193 E Lone Pilgrim Rd., Forest – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

03/08 Melvin Davis, 54 Gilbert Lum Rd.12, Forest – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense; Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon

03/09 Richard Rhinewalt, 2850 Line Prairie Rd., Morton – Hold for Evaluation

03/09 Rodney Jones, 374 Old Hwy 13, Morton – Trespass/ After Notice Given

03/09 Quincy Hughes, 3789 Midway Odom Rd., Forest – Court Order

03/09 Roydriques Dewayne Waits, 181 Spring St., Morton – Probation Violation

03/10 Fabian Losoya, 636 River St., Forest – DUI/3rd or Subsequent Offense; No Driver’s License; Carless Driving; No Auto Insurance